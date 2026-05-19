Cam Newton Sends Strong Message About Bears QB Caleb Williams

Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams left a very strong impression on the NFL after his second season. In a year where he broke the franchise’s all-time passing record, won 11 games, and led the Bears to their first playoff win since 2010, it is the manner in which Williams played that stood out the most. Williams broke Peyton Manning’s record for fourth-quarter comebacks in a season by a play under 25.

Seven fourth-quarter comebacks speak very loudly. Williams’ ability to repeatedly make impossible throws in the clutch has started to become synonymous with the young signal caller. His play has not only caught the attention of fans but the league itself. The Bears will be featured in a prime-time window seven times next season. The league knows that the world wants to see more of the Bears on a larger stage.

Williams’ play has garnered him the respect of the NFL, but also the National Media, including one of the most dynamic quarterbacks in NFL history.

Cam Newton Ranks Caleb Williams At Number 7 On His Top 10 QB List

Former NFL QB and 2015 MVP Cam Newton ranked his top 10 quarterbacks heading into next Season on his 4th&1 with Cam Newton podcast. He praised Williams while slotting him at number seven on the list. “What Caleb Williams showed in one year is enough promise to be like, ‘okay, the Chicago Bears are in good hands for years to come.’ He has some jaw-dropping plays,” Newton stated.

Newton will surely be watching closely as Williams is set to take on his former team, the Carolina Panthers, in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL season.

Newton’s strong message about Williams appears to be the sentiment around him. Pro Football Focus lead writer Mike Florio had Williams in even higher regard.

Mike Florio Places Caleb Williams Only Behind Josh Allen In Terms of Remaining Career Value

When discussing a theoretical draft of quarterbacks for the rest of their careers, Florio debated where Williams ranks in the top five.

“Look, Josh Allen is clearly the guy that everyone is scared to death of facing, and [Lamar] Jackson is close to that. I would probably still put Lamar ahead of Caleb,” Florio stated. “I think that this is the year that Caleb can make himself a clear-cut, no-brainer top-five guy…I would take Caleb over Stafford right now. I think that’s the other way to look at it, too. Who would you take right now? Right now, given their age and level of experience, I would go, Allen one and Caleb two, of that’s the exercise.”

Caleb Williams is only 24 years old, and despite the strides he made in his second season, he still has even more room to grow. Williams potential is perhaps the greatest in the league. Another year under Ben Johnson should provide Williams even more command over the offense. And if Williams can replicate the jump he took from year one to two in two to three, then the rest of the league is in very big trouble.