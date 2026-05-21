Bears Perfect Match for $6 Million Pass-Rusher Off 10.5-Sack Campaign

The picture on the defensive front is starting to come into focus for the Chicago Bears, but one big piece is missing on the edge opposite Montez Sweat.

Defensive end Cameron Jordan is among the strongest candidates to fill that role and an obvious fit in multiple ways with Chicago. Ben Arthur of FOX Sports was the most recent member of the media to suggest Jordan as a perfect match for the Bears in 2026, which he did on Tuesday, May 19.

“Following the draft, the Bears could still use more depth at edge-rusher behind Montez Sweat,” Arthur wrote. “The 36-year-old Jordan, who had 10.5 sacks last season with the Saints, spent a decade with Chicago defensive coordinator Dennis Allen in New Orleans (2015-24).”

Sweat led the Bears with 10 sacks last season, while the entire defense mustered just 35 sacks total.

Cameron Jordan Offers Bears Value as Pass-Rusher, Run Defender and Should Prove Affordable

Jordan added 15 tackles for loss on top of his 10.5 sacks in 2025, which were the eight-time Pro Bowler’s best totals in each category since he tallied 22 tackles for loss and 12.5 sacks for the Saints back in 2021. He added two forced fumbles and two pass breakups for New Orleans in 2025.

Chicago runs a base 4-3 defensive scheme under Allen, which better suits a pure defensive end like Jordan. Jordan fits how the Bears play better than someone like Von Miller, who is a pure situational pass-rusher at this point in his career, because Jordan remains a quality and willing run defender.

Jordan saw 235 snaps in run defense last season and produced a player grade of 82.1 in that category, which ranked fourth in the NFL out of 115 edge defenders who saw enough snaps to qualify in 2025.

The Bears can probably get Jordan on strong value after he played for just north of $6 million last season. Spotrac projects the three-time All-Pro to ink a one-year deal worth $6.8 million in 2026.

Bears Probably Not Finished Adding to Defensive Line, but Cameron Jordan May Not Be That Player

Bill Zimmerman of Windy City Gridiron wrote in April that he could not envision Chicago deciding not to add a veteran pass-rusher at some point during the offseason after the team chose not to ink such a player in the draft.

“I refuse to believe that [general manager] Ryan Poles thinks his defensive line is adequate,” Zimmerman wrote. “By their actions, the New Orleans Saints seem done with Cam Jordan. And I think a familiar face and scheme with Dennis Allen, with the Bears’ need at DE, is a perfect fit for Jordan. Without Jordan, this room is a disaster.”

Unfortunately for Chicago, some prominent analysts believe that Jordan will not land with the Bears, but will instead ultimately return to play for the Saints.

“Cam Jordan, who I feel like will re-sign in New Orleans … was actually pretty good last year,” Mina Kimes of ESPN said during a recent podcast.