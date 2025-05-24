Joe Thuney Extension Opens Door for Bears to Sign Top Free Agent

After signing veteran offensive lineman Joe Thuney to a two-year contract extension, the Chicago Bears freed up around $8 million in cap space.

Could that move lead to the team signing another impact free agent? Like, say, running back J.K. Dobbins? The Bears are heading into training camp this summer with D’Andre Swift as their lead back, and Roschon Johnson and rookie seventh rounder Kyle Monangai as depth behind him.

With it being a potential position of need, Scott Bair of Marquee Sports Network was asked in his May 23 mailbag whether the Bears will finally sign another rusher in free agency.

“There’s a fan contingent pushing for Nick Chubb, but I think J.K. Dobbins is a safer bet,” Bair noted, before explaining why.

Could Chicago Bears Sign RB J.K. Dobbins Before Training Camp?

The Bears surely want to see what Monangai has to offer, and they’ll want to test Roschon Johnson, as well. With training camp approaching in July, adding another back to the mix to compete could be an option. Dobbins may be the best back available.

“At 5-foot-10 and 215 pounds, he has the size and rushing style that would complement D’Andre Swift will and add a physicality to the attack that’s beneficial to Ben Johnson’s scheme,” Bair wrote about Dobbins, adding:

He’s surely waiting for an attractive destination, and the Bears could be one. They also opened some cap space with the Joe Thuney extension, which dropped the left guard’s cap number by a significant sum. That could create the room required to add Dobbins, who likely isn’t signing for cheap. If that were the case, he would’ve already signed somewhere. He has a number in mind and will wait until someone hits it. Dobbins could help make up for the fact Chicago missed out on the position in the earlier rounds of the 2025 draft and complete what would become a strong position group.

Dobbins’ 2024 campaign with the Los Angeles Chargers was solid. In just 13 games, he amassed 905 yards on 195 carries, averaging 4.6 yards per carry, also scoring nine touchdowns. His performance was highlighted by a game-winning TD against the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 11, a moment that ultimately proved pivotal in the Chargers securing a playoff berth.

His performance made him a finalist for the NFL’s Comeback Player of the Year award.

Chargers Head Coach Jim Harbaugh Had Good Things to Say About Dobbins Last Year

Dobbins’ impact extended beyond his statistics. Chargers coach Jim Harbaugh gave him his flowers last year, noting the challenges of returning from significant injuries, especially for a running back.

“To our eye, it’s even better, faster, quicker, stronger than before he had those injuries,” the Chargers HC said. Dobbins’ ability to break tackles coupled with his explosive runs gave the Chargers offense new life. It’s fair to say he was a key component of L.A.’s success last season.

Dobbins’ proven track record and experience could add depth and versatility to Chicago’s backfield.

Moreover, the veteran RB could provide leadership and mentorship to the Bears’ younger offensive players. Dobbins’ strong work ethic and determination to overcome adversity are admirable traits, and Bair is correct — Dobbins may be waiting to cash in. As long as they don’t overpay, the Bears should be interested in his services,