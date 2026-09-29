Case Keenum’s Family Moment Caps Bears’ Stunning Eagles Upset

Case Keenum hadn’t started an NFL game in 1,009 days. On Monday Night Football against the Philadelphia Eagles, he made it look like no time had passed at all. The 38-year-old threw for 247 yards and two touchdowns, ran in a third, and led the Chicago Bears to a 27-7 upset that handed a 2-0 Philadelphia team its first loss of the season. The numbers told part of the story. What happened after the final whistle told the rest.

Case Keenum’s Performance Silences a Fangio Defense

Stepping in with Caleb Williams sidelined by a hamstring injury and Tyson Bagent still working through concussion protocol, Keenum looked nothing like a quarterback who’d been on the outside of an NFL roster for three years. He completed 24 of 34 passes without a turnover, opened the game with an 8-yard touchdown to Luther Burden III, hit Kalif Raymond for a 41-yard score in the second half, and capped an eight-minute, 13-play drive with a 1-yard sneak — his first rushing touchdown since 2019. Chicago’s defense matched him, forcing three takeaways and holding Philadelphia to 248 total yards and zero points in the second half. It’s now the third time in his career Keenum has beaten a Vic Fangio-coordinated defense, and he hasn’t lost to one yet.

The Locker Room Speech That Revealed Keenum’s Character

After the final whistle, Keenum was handed the game ball and the floor in the postgame locker room at Soldier Field. Standing in front of his teammates — with Caleb Williams and Tyson Bagent watching from behind him — he talked about a career defined by opportunities that were routinely taken away, and about how coach Ben Johnson talked him out of retirement and into Chicago’s quarterback room in 2025. What was supposed to be a 15-minute conversation with Johnson turned into two and a half hours, and Keenum chose the Bears over walking away from the game forever. He closed the speech with a line that fit the moment: “I may not be a cowboy, but this ain’t my first rodeo.” Teammates simply called it leadership.

Case Keenum Family Moment Caps an Unforgettable Night

The family moment of the night played out live. Keenum’s children watched from the stands in his jersey, and after the game, ESPN’s cameras caught him hugging both his son and his daughter, Cadence, before she followed him onto the SportsCenter set with Scott Van Pelt. Asked whether she’d rather watch cartoons or her dad’s game the next day, Cadence didn’t hesitate: “The game.” Keenum, for his part, didn’t hide how much the night meant. “This is gonna go down as one of the more special nights of my life,” he said. “I thought of them a lot on the sideline.”

Keenum will likely start again next week against the New York Jets, but Monday’s game was never really just about whether Chicago’s third-string quarterback could manage a game plan. It was about a player who nearly walked away from football getting one more Monday night, with his family watching, to show exactly why Ben Johnson made that call in the first place.