Bears ‘Are Discussing’ New Contract Extension for Projected $33 Million Starter

Ryan Poles
Getty
General manager Ryan Poles of the Chicago Bears.

Kyler Gordon has gone from a questionable second-round decision courtesy of Chicago Bears general manager Ryan Poles to a potential cornerstone of the team’s defense in his three seasons.

After a challenging rookie season where he was forced to split duties between the outside and nickel corner roles, Gordon flourished in 2023 when he was used primarily in the slot.

Now a prime candidate for a contract extension, Spotrac has the 25-year-old DB projected to ink a three-year deal worth $33 million, which isn’t bad for the type of shut-down ferocity he brings to the defense. According to multiple insiders close to the team, that’s high on Poles’ to-do list.

“Ryan Poles, naturally, has his own affinity for Gordon, who was the general manager’s first draft pick in Chicago in 2022. It’s easy to follow the bread crumbs to a world in which Gordon and the Bears find a way to stick together through a contract extension that would make everyone happy,” Dan Wiederer of the Chicago Tribune wrote on March 14, adding:

“The parameters for such a deal still have to be worked out, and Gordon’s camp will gauge the market for fair-comparison deals. But make no mistake, retaining Gordon beyond this season is a priority for the Bears front office and something Poles and his staff are discussing. And with the 25-year-old defensive back eager to stick around, negotiations promise to continue throughout this eventful offseason.”

More on Why Bears Will Give Kyler Gordon a Contract Extension

According to Pro Football Focus, Gordon earned a 76.0 coverage grade in 2024, allowing 41 catches on 51 targets. That’s far superior to the 46.4 coverage grade he earned as a rookie, and a step better than the 68.2 mark he earned in 2023.

Wiederer’s colleague at the Chicago Tribune, Brad Biggs, is very plugged into the happenings in and around Halas Hall. He also sees a contract extension for Gordon as something that makes sense sooner rather than later, largely because of Gordon’s ascension as a player.

“Nickel cornerback is really important, and the Bears believe they have one of the better young ones in the league,” Biggs wrote on March 26. “That’s to the point, I think the team will explore a contract extension for Gordon this offseason. Keep Gordon where he’s at, where he’s comfortable and allow him to flourish.”

This Move Is a No-Brainer for Bears

Gordon’s keen instincts, athleticism and improved tackling will make him a valuable asset in Dennis Allen’s defense, which places a high premium on zone discipline.

Fiscally speaking, this move also makes a ton of sense. Entering the final year of his rookie deal, Gordon will still be relatively affordable compared to top-market cornerbacks. A well-timed extension could allow the Bears to lock him in at a cap-friendly rate before his price rises with every stellar game he has.

Another thing to consider? Stability in the slot corner role is becoming a more valuable asset in today’s NFL than ever, and Gordon has proven himself as a high-floor, ascending talent at the position. Given his production, scheme fit and potential, the Bears have every incentive to extend him. Keeping him will also avoid creating another hole in a young and likely ascending defense.

“I love Chicago,” Gordon added, via Wiederer. “I love everything about it. The people, the history, the team, the community. So if this is where God tells me to be, this is where I will be. This is where I want to be.”

With both sides wanting a deal to get done, it feels like a matter of if not when at this point.

