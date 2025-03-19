Hi, Subscriber

Bears Announce They’ve Re-Signed Mistake-Prone OL to 1-Year Deal

  • 0 Shares
  • Updated
Ryan Poles
Getty
General manager Ryan Poles of the Chicago Bears.

Local product Doug Kramer is staying in the Windy City, at least for another year.

On February 18, the Bears announced they have re-signed Kramer to a one-year contract, reinforcing their depth at the center position. Kramer, a native of Hinsdale, Illinois, and a product of the University of Illinois, was drafted by the Bears in the sixth round of the 2022 draft. Over the past three years, he has appeared in 18 games, 16 of which came last season.

The Bears have been nothing if not proactive when it comes to strengthening their offensive line this offseason. They added former Atlanta Falcons center Drew Dalman on a three-year, $42 million contract. He’ll be the team’s starter.

Dalman, 26, is known for his stout run-blocking and smarts on the line, so his addition will be huge. Kramer expected to serve as a backup. The Bears also bolstered both guard positions with the acquisitions of Joe Thuney and Jonah Jackson, both of whom bring experience and bulk to the interior line.

A Look at What Re-Signing Center Doug Kramer Means for the Chicago Bears

Kramer’s versatility is likely one reason he’s sticking around. Primarily a center, he also played 56 snaps at left guard and last season, also appearing as a fullback in short yardage situations — for better or worse.

In a Week 4 matchup against the Los Angeles Rams last year, Kramer lined up as a fullback, and gave the key lead block on a one-yard touchdown run by Roschon Johnson.

But Kramer had a memorable gaffe coming out of the backfield weeks later that made headlines for all the wrong reasons.

In Chicago’s Week 8 game against the Washington Commanders, Kramer was handed the ball at the one-yard line. He fumbled, leading to a critical turnover. It was a pivotal turning point, as the Bears ultimately lost the game 18-15 following a last-second touchdown by the Commanders.

Then, there was his failure to report as an eligible fullback in the team’s December showdown against the rival Minnesota Vikings. Kramer again had the lead block on a touchdown run, this time by RB D’Andre Swift, but the play was called back due his failure to alert the officials about the position switch.

Despite these missteps, the Bears’ coaching staff likely continues to value Kramer’s adaptability and work ethic. His ability to fill multiple roles does give the team a tad more flexibility.

What Could the Addition of New Coach Ben Johnson Mean for Kramer’s Fullback Days?

Now in his first year as head coach of the Bears, Ben Johnson brings a reputation for employing trick plays with him.

As offensive coordinator for the Detroit Lions, he gained attention for his innovative playcalling, and his creative utilization of offensive linemen like Penei Sewell could come into play in Chicago, as well.

One notable example of Johnson’s use of Sewell went down during a game against the Dallas Cowboys in October of 2024. Johnson orchestrated a hook-and-lateral play involving Sewell, aiming to capitalize on the OL’s athletic prowess. The play resulted in a 10-yard gain, but it was ultimately called back due to a penalty.

Still, the usage of Sewell exemplifies Johnson’s willingness to think outside the box and leverage his players’ unique skills to create scoring opportunities. Could he do the same with Kramer? Certainly — but he’ll likely proceed with much more caution.

Beth Mishler-Elmore Beth Mishler-Elmore is a Heavy sports contributor based in the Midwest, focusing on the NFL, NBA and WNBA. More about Beth Mishler-Elmore

Read More
,

Chicago Bears Players

Maurice Alexander's headshot M. Alexander
Kiran Amegadjie's headshot K. Amegadjie
Tyson Bagent's headshot T. Bagent
Ryan Bates's headshot R. Bates
Theo Benedet's headshot T. Benedet
Andrew Billings's headshot A. Billings
Josh Blackwell's headshot J. Blackwell
Austin Booker's headshot A. Booker
Swayze Bozeman's headshot S. Bozeman
Jaquan Brisker's headshot J. Brisker
Kevin Byard's headshot K. Byard
Stephen Carlson's headshot S. Carlson
Alex Cook's headshot A. Cook
Drew Dalman's headshot D. Dalman
Scott Daly's headshot S. Daly
Gervon Dexter's headshot G. Dexter
Tremaine Edmunds's headshot T. Edmunds
T.J. Edwards's headshot T. Edwards
Jonathan Ford's headshot J. Ford
Chris Glaser's headshot C. Glaser
Kyler Gordon's headshot K. Gordon
Daniel Hardy's headshot D. Hardy
Elijah Hicks's headshot E. Hicks
Travis Homer's headshot T. Homer
John Jackson's headshot J. Jackson
Jonah Jackson's headshot J. Jackson
Grady Jarrett's headshot G. Jarrett
Roschon Johnson's headshot R. Johnson
Jaylon Johnson's headshot J. Johnson
Carl Jones's headshot C. Jones
Braxton Jones's headshot B. Jones
Cole Kmet's headshot C. Kmet
Doug Kramer's headshot D. Kramer
Jamree Kromah's headshot J. Kromah
Jordan McFadden's headshot J. McFadden
Joshua Miles's headshot J. Miles
Tarvarius Moore's headshot T. Moore
DJ Moore's headshot D. Moore
Jordan Murray's headshot J. Murray
Bill Murray's headshot B. Murray
Dayo Odeyingbo's headshot D. Odeyingbo
Rome Odunze's headshot R. Odunze
Amen Ogbongbemiga's headshot A. Ogbongbemiga
Jonathan Owens's headshot J. Owens
Zacch Pickens's headshot Z. Pickens
Austin Reed's headshot A. Reed
Dominique Robinson's headshot D. Robinson
Cairo Santos's headshot C. Santos
Tyler Scott's headshot T. Scott
Noah Sewell's headshot N. Sewell
Terell Smith's headshot T. Smith
Durham Smythe's headshot D. Smythe
Ameer Speed's headshot A. Speed
Tyrique Stevenson's headshot T. Stevenson
Ricky Stromberg's headshot R. Stromberg
Montez Sweat's headshot M. Sweat
Tommy Sweeney's headshot T. Sweeney
D'Andre Swift's headshot D. Swift
Tory Taylor's headshot T. Taylor
Joe Thuney's headshot J. Thuney
Samori Toure's headshot S. Toure
Ian Wheeler's headshot I. Wheeler
Caleb Williams's headshot C. Williams
Chris Williams's headshot C. Williams
Joel Wilson's headshot J. Wilson
Darnell Wright's headshot D. Wright
Olamide Zaccheaus's headshot O. Zaccheaus

Comments

Bears Announce They’ve Re-Signed Mistake-Prone OL to 1-Year Deal

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x