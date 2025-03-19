Bears Announce They’ve Re-Signed Mistake-Prone OL to 1-Year Deal

Local product Doug Kramer is staying in the Windy City, at least for another year.

On February 18, the Bears announced they have re-signed Kramer to a one-year contract, reinforcing their depth at the center position. Kramer, a native of Hinsdale, Illinois, and a product of the University of Illinois, was drafted by the Bears in the sixth round of the 2022 draft. Over the past three years, he has appeared in 18 games, 16 of which came last season.

The Bears have been nothing if not proactive when it comes to strengthening their offensive line this offseason. They added former Atlanta Falcons center Drew Dalman on a three-year, $42 million contract. He’ll be the team’s starter.

Dalman, 26, is known for his stout run-blocking and smarts on the line, so his addition will be huge. Kramer expected to serve as a backup. The Bears also bolstered both guard positions with the acquisitions of Joe Thuney and Jonah Jackson, both of whom bring experience and bulk to the interior line.

A Look at What Re-Signing Center Doug Kramer Means for the Chicago Bears

Kramer’s versatility is likely one reason he’s sticking around. Primarily a center, he also played 56 snaps at left guard and last season, also appearing as a fullback in short yardage situations — for better or worse.

In a Week 4 matchup against the Los Angeles Rams last year, Kramer lined up as a fullback, and gave the key lead block on a one-yard touchdown run by Roschon Johnson.

But Kramer had a memorable gaffe coming out of the backfield weeks later that made headlines for all the wrong reasons.

In Chicago’s Week 8 game against the Washington Commanders, Kramer was handed the ball at the one-yard line. He fumbled, leading to a critical turnover. It was a pivotal turning point, as the Bears ultimately lost the game 18-15 following a last-second touchdown by the Commanders.

Then, there was his failure to report as an eligible fullback in the team’s December showdown against the rival Minnesota Vikings. Kramer again had the lead block on a touchdown run, this time by RB D’Andre Swift, but the play was called back due his failure to alert the officials about the position switch.

Despite these missteps, the Bears’ coaching staff likely continues to value Kramer’s adaptability and work ethic. His ability to fill multiple roles does give the team a tad more flexibility.

What Could the Addition of New Coach Ben Johnson Mean for Kramer’s Fullback Days?

Now in his first year as head coach of the Bears, Ben Johnson brings a reputation for employing trick plays with him.

As offensive coordinator for the Detroit Lions, he gained attention for his innovative playcalling, and his creative utilization of offensive linemen like Penei Sewell could come into play in Chicago, as well.

One notable example of Johnson’s use of Sewell went down during a game against the Dallas Cowboys in October of 2024. Johnson orchestrated a hook-and-lateral play involving Sewell, aiming to capitalize on the OL’s athletic prowess. The play resulted in a 10-yard gain, but it was ultimately called back due to a penalty.

Still, the usage of Sewell exemplifies Johnson’s willingness to think outside the box and leverage his players’ unique skills to create scoring opportunities. Could he do the same with Kramer? Certainly — but he’ll likely proceed with much more caution.