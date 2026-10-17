Former Bears CB Charles Tillman Lands Unique New Role With NBA

The Chicago Bears have had plenty of memorable players throughout their history, but few defensive backs left a more recognizable mark than Charles Tillman. Known for his physical style of play and ability to force fumbles with his “Peanut Punch,” Tillman became one of the franchise’s most beloved defenders during his NFL career. Now, years after retiring from football, he has landed a unique role in professional sports.

According to The Athletic’s Mike Vorkunov, the NBA has enlisted Tillman to help educate players, coaches and team personnel about sports gambling as the league prepares to introduce new betting restrictions for the 2026-27 season. The move brings the former Bears cornerback’s football experience and law enforcement background together as the NBA looks to protect the integrity of its game and several high-profile gambling investigations.

Former Bears Star Charles Tillman to Help NBA Address Gambling Concerns

Charles Tillman’s new responsibilities come as the NBA and its betting partners, FanDuel and DraftKings, prepare to implement additional restrictions on certain wagers. According to Vorkunov, the league will limit bets on individual player actions tied to negative outcomes, including missing a first shot, as well as wagers involving opening tips and players expected to average fewer than 12 minutes per game.

“The legalized sports betting industry is built on a foundation of dialogue and collaboration with our league partners and the states in which we operate,” one spokesperson for FanDuel told Vorkunov. “We remain unwavering in our commitment to building a legal and regulated market that roots out abuses by those who seek to undermine fair competition and damage the integrity of the games we love.”

However, the league’s response extends beyond betting markets. Tillman will conduct sports betting education sessions for every NBA team, with players, coaches and training staff required to attend. Other league and team personnel will also complete online training.

The initiative arrives amid serious concerns about gambling’s potential impact on professional basketball. Former NBA players Terry Rozier and Malik Beasley were indicted by federal prosecutors in connection with alleged gambling-related schemes. Both have pleaded not guilty.

Former Toronto Raptors center Jontay Porter, meanwhile, pleaded guilty in 2024 to his role in a scheme involving manipulated performance and availability to influence player prop bets.

Tillman’s FBI Career Gives Him Unique Experience for NBA Role

Although Bears fans will primarily remember Tillman for his accomplishments on the football field, his career afterward makes him an especially interesting choice for this new assignment.

As Dan Pompei previously reported for The Athletic, Tillman spent approximately eight years working as an FBI agent after ending his playing career. Much of his work involved a Chicago safe streets task force, where he investigated criminal activity ranging from drug trafficking and human trafficking to robberies, murders, and organized crime.

He eventually resigned from the FBI after raising concerns about participating in an immigration enforcement operation that he believed had become too politically driven.

“It was, ‘We need everybody outside, and we want everyone standing guard,'” Tillman said. “And they wanted us to make arrests. It wasn’t just about going after the violent individuals. It was, ‘There’s some guys working on a house outside. Let’s go swap them up, and it will count for the quota system.’ To me, it felt political.”

However his law enforcement experience working for the FBI, combined with his experience in the NFL gives him a distinctive perspective as the NBA attempts to strengthen its approach to gambling-related risks.