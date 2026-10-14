Bears’ Caleb Williams Has Personal News Emerge Days Before Falcons Game

The Chicago Bears world right now is talking about a combination of Montez Sweat and Caleb Williams. One was just handed a two-game suspension for a PED violation, while the other is on the verge of returning to the lineup for Week 6 of the NFL regular season against the Atlanta Falcons.

Williams was listed as a full participant on today’s injury report. Today’s practice is also just a walkthrough.

The 24-year-old star quarterback is in the third year of his very young NFL career. And in that young career, he has made a big impact in the community.

His latest personal news is another glimpse of that.

Caleb Williams Shares Personal News on Instagram

On Wednesday, Williams shared a post on his Instagram page (and his stories) about a unique opportunity.

“I’m giving one of you the chance to join me for an exclusive game day experience at Soldier Field on January 3rd when we take on the Detroit Lions,” Williams wrote in his IG post. “Every entry supports Caleb Cares and our mission to prevent bullying and empower young people. Enter now on Charitybuzz through the link in my bio.”

“See you at Soldier Field.”

When you follow the link in Williams bio, you arrive on a Sweepstakes landing page. That page highlights everything included in the grand prize:

2 Lower-bowl tickets to the January 3rd game (Chicago Bears vs Detroit Lions)

2 Pregame sideline passes.

Post-game meet-and-greet & photo op with Williams.

2 nights of hotel accommodations & round-trip airfare for the winner and one guest.

More About Caleb Cares

Looking at the Caleb Cares website, the message of the charity is loud and clear on the home page:

“Caleb Cares is built on the belief that small actions can create meaningful change. Whether it’s recognizing a student for showing kindness, creating opportunities for young people, or showing up for a community. We believe making a difference starts with caring enough to act.”

On the Caleb Cares website, the organization divides its work into four categories: youth empowerment, mental health, community impact, and anti-bullying.

The organization is partnered with Communities in Schools Chicago, Golden Apple, and Best Buy Foundation.

Caleb Williams Return to the Chicago Bears Lineup Looms Large

Williams being a full participant after being listed as a limited participant on Friday is certainly a step in the right direction.

NFL insider Ian Rapoport relayed the revelation from Bears head coach Ben Johnson: “#Bears QB Caleb Williams will be a full participant on today’s estimated injury report, coach Ben Johnson tells reporters. A sign his return is coming.”

Getting the star QB back would be a welcome change of fortune for the Bears. The squad’s latest game against the Green Bay Packers was a rough outing.

But getting Williams back is the kind of good news you love to see.