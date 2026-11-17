The Chicago Bears head into the team’s Week 11 matchup against the New Orleans Saints well rested. Chicago is coming off a bye, and new Bears star Jeffery Simmons spent time giving back.

Simmons traveled back to Nashville for an appearance at the Davidson County Juvenile Detention Center through his Give Em A Reason Foundation. Despite being traded by the Tennessee Titans weeks earlier, Simmons still made time to continue his commitment to the Nashville community.

“Jeffery Simmons, through his Give Em A Reason Foundation, was in Nashville during his BYE week to visit a group of young men at the Davidson County Juvenile Detention Center,” ESPN’s Turron Davenport detailed in a November 16, message on X.

“Simmons’ message was that their past does not define their future. He encouraged them to keep pushing forward despite their mistakes.”

Simmons’ efforts is drawing praise from Bears and Titans fans alike.

Unfortunately for the Saints offense, Jeffery and the Bears defense return to the field on Sunday.

Bears Star Jeffery Simmons Opens Up About Being ‘Pissed Off’ After Blockbuster NFL Deal

Despite being traded from one of the NFL’s worst teams to a Super Bowl contender, Simmons admitted to being “pissed off” about the blockbuster deal. The star defender is already making a major impact on Chicago’s defense despite his initial frustration.

“It was one of those things where I didn’t think it would happen to me,” Simmons noted on “The Rich Eisen Show,” per Athlon Sports. “I’m on year eight here, I was the glue of trying to hold this locker room together.

“I tried to give the organization so much on the field, in the locker room, at practice and in the community, and that’s why I didn’t think it would happen to me. I was pissed off.”

Chicago Bears HC Ben Johnson Sends Clear Message on Jeffery Simmons

The Bears opted against making another move at the NFL trade deadline following the acquisition of Simmons. Bears head coach Ben Johnson labeled Simmons’ impact as “fairly dramatic.”

“I think it’s been fairly dramatic,” Johnson explained on November 6, per Pro Football Talk. “I think you saw it in the game last week. There’s no doubt about it.

“We keep preaching to our guys the consistency of how we go about our business, what we do in the building, and what we do on game day,” Johnson continued.

“That’s what good teams do. Really, that’s what great teams do, is bring that same juice an energy throughout the week and into the game as well.”

Bears Pass Rusher Jeffery Simmons’ $105 Million Contract Runs Through 2030

The good news is Simmons’ impact is expected to be felt well beyond this season. Simmons’ three-year, $105 million contract extension is slated to go through the 2030 season.

The star’s foundation was initially founded as a way to give back to Nashville-area youth.

“In 2022, Give Em A Reason was founded as an avenue to give youth those opportunities to build their confidence to help them succeed in life,” Simmons’ foundation website details.

“Give Em A Reason is all about being able to build oneself up so that a coach, a recruiter, or a potential employer sees in a member of our youth what they already see in themselves. Then, once given that one small opportunity, they can take it and use it to better their lives and the lives of those around them.”