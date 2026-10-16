Chicago Bears Reveal Kyle Monangai, D’Andre Swift Injury News Before Falcons Game

The Chicago Bears have revealed their inactives for Week 6 vs. the Atlanta Falcons. It provides clarity on Caleb Williams, D’Andre Swift, Dayo Odeyingbo, Tyson Bagent, and Kyle Monangai.

Case Keenum, Tyrique Stevenson, Keyshaun Elliott, T.J. Edwards, Jordan McFadden, Jayden Loving, and Monangai are all listed as inactive.

A few days prior, the Bears revealed their injury report the Friday before their Week 6 tilt against the Atlanta Falcons.

For starters, Williams, Kyler Gordon, and Tyrique Stevenson are all questionable for the game. Gordon and Williams were full participants, while Stevenson has been limited for the whole week.

The four players who did not participate in this week’s practices are all out: T.J. Edwards, Keyshaun Elliott, Odeyingbo, and Monangai.

Grady Jarrett and Joe Thuney both returned to full participation on Friday after a rest day on Thursday.

How Kyle Monangai’s Status Impacts D’Andre Swift

Getty CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – SEPTEMBER 28: D’Andre Swift #4 of the Chicago Bears looks on prior to the game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Soldier Field on September 28, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

Earlier in the week, it was reported that Swift was suffering from multiple ailments.

Ben Devine reported on the injury concerns of Swift on October 13th.

“Chicago Bears RB D’Andre Swift is being bothered by both a hip and knee injury,” Devine wrote. “He only got one carry in the second half Sunday against the Packers and then was held out for the remainder. Something to monitor this week.”

Now, we have gotten to the end of the practice week with Swift not appearing on the injury report at all. While it may (or may not) be true that he is being “bothered” by knee and hip injuries, they might not be significant enough for him to have limited participation in any of the practices leading up to Week 6.

That being said, the biggest takeaway here is that Swift will play with Roschon Johnson filling in as the second-string running back on the depth chart.

How Kyle Monangai Affects Fantasy Outlook For Chicago Bears Players

Getty CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – SEPTEMBER 20: Kyle Monangai #25 of the Chicago Bears reacts after a first down against the Minnesota Vikings during the third quarter of the game at Soldier Field on September 20, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

Monangai owners can sit him, as he is expected to be inactive for Sunday’s game.

However, that is when things get interesting. Williams is listed as questionable versus the Falcons. But, that might have more to do with gamesmanship than his actual health.

It’s possible that the Bears are trying to gain every tactical advantage, and force the Falcons to prep for three potential quarterback scenarios instead of two. If that’s the case, owners should start Williams for Week 6.

If Williams starts, it’s tough to rationalize starting Swift. Williams runs a lot for a quarterback, and he will take rushes away from Swift. The only reason to start Swift is if you have an extra bench spot and want a few extra fantasy points.

All things considered, it will be interesting to see what exactly transpires on Sunday. If Williams is back, all eyes will be on the Bears to rebound big.