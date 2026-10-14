Bears Fans React to Caleb Williams Change While Week 6 Return Looms

Despite recent injury troubles and Montez Sweat’s suspension, the Chicago Bears are in for a dose of good news. That good news may come in the form of a Caleb Williams return in Week 6 against the Atlanta Falcons.

NFL insider Ian Rapoport hopped on the Pat McAfee Show to break down where things stand with Williams.

“I think it looks pretty good for this week,” Rapoport reported. “First of all, he returned to practice Friday last week, and they listed him as questionable. He did work out pregame pretty hard. I’ve seen that workout.”

“It was a 3-4 week injury; this is the fourth week. There’s a pretty good chance we see Caleb Williams back. No disrespect to anyone involved, but the Bears will be better when they have one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL out on the field.”

Ben Johnson Update On Caleb Williams

During his Wednesday media session, Ben Johnson shared good news that will have Bears fans jumping for joy.

“#Bears QB Caleb Williams will be a full participant on today’s estimated injury report, coach Ben Johnson tells reporters. A sign his return is coming,” Ian Rapoport wrote.

Caleb Williams Hinting At Week 6 Return?

While all signs point to Williams returning in Week 6, the star quarterback made a subtle change to his Instagram that has Bears fans in a frenzy.

One keen observer noticed that Williams changed his Instagram profile picture.

“Caleb Williams has updated his Instagram picture to John Wick. He’s also changed his bio to ‘I’m inevitable.’ Looks like Williams is ready to return,” the user wrote on social media.

For those who have not seen the John Wick films, there is a specific quote from the films that Williams could be referring to.

In one of the John Wick movies, the titular character (portrayed by Keanu Reeves), says to some bad guys hunting him down, “yah, I’m thinking I’m back.”

Chicago Bears Fans React to Caleb Williams Instagram News

Changing one’s Instagram profile picture hardly qualifies as news, but Bears fans’ reaction to the change certainly does.

“Holy cornball,” one fan said.

Another fan wrote, “This might be the corniest *expletive* I’ve ever seen.”

This might be the corniest shit I’ve ever seen https://t.co/fTPjz67FZB — Dashy™️🦥 (@Dashytwo) October 13, 2026

“Caleb Williams had a grade one hammy tweak and is making his “return” like he tore his achilles. What a clown,” wrote one user with a profile picture that leads me to believe that he is a Packers fan.

Caleb Williams had a grade one hammy tweak and is making his “return” like he tore his achilles. What a clown 🤡 https://t.co/CrTPbk8FRw — Lambeau Villain (@PackersRunNFC) October 13, 2026

“Chills we finally have a demon at QB,” wrote another user.

Chills we finally have a demon at QB https://t.co/WOv4JDrttZ — Chase (@LangertMedia) October 13, 2026

One way or another, we will see what happens for Sunday’s game. If Williams returns, it will be great news for the Bears. And even if he does, it will need to be all hands on deck to prove that the embarrassing result against the Packers was just a one-time thing.