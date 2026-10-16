Chicago Bears dealt Khalil Mack Trade News amid Montez Sweat Suspension

The Chicago Bears have already had what feels like a week filled with news. Star quarterback Caleb Williams is on track to return from his hamstring injury for Week 6 against the Atlanta Falcons. Additionally, Montez Sweat has been suspended for two games after violating the NFL’s PED policy. However, there is also news about Khalil Mack that will interest Bears fans.

The Los Angeles Chargers have gotten a recent trade prediction regarding Mack.

“Two personnel execs suggested to me the Chargers will peddle a contract or two during the Week 7 bye,” long-time NFL insider Jason La Canfora wrote. “Pass rusher Khalil Mack is as good as gone as I hear it, and we wouldn’t be stunned to see them move safety Derwin James if a bidding war emerges.”

The Chargers play the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, October 18th (Week 6), but then they don’t play again until November 1st against the Los Angeles Rams. No team with an 0-5 record to start the year has made the playoffs. Yet, if the Chargers lose to the Chiefs on Sunday, they will drop to 0-6.

Regardless of Sunday’s outcome, the writing appears to be on the wall for Mack and the Chargers.

More Khalil Mack Trade News & Rumors

Nearly a week ago, The Athletic’s Jonathan Jones reported on what the speculated cost of acquisition would be for Mack.

“One GM and one assistant GM on different teams slotted Mack’s value as worthy of a fifth-round pick,” Jones wrote. “The Bears have one of those, but the Chargers have shown no interest in dealing any player just yet. Only one team in league history has started 0-4 and made the playoffs, and no team has started 0-5 and seen the postseason.”

“Khalil Mack to Chicago is something multiple league sources told me makes the most sense if both teams continue on their respective trajectories.”

With the injuries the Bears could head into Week 6 with, including Dayo Odeyingbo, T.J. Edwards, and Keyshaun Elliott, plus the Sweat suspension, the Bears could pull the trigger on a deal sooner rather than later.

Khalil Mack Speaks Out on Trade Speculation

Mack has faith in the 0-5 Chargers and spoke out regarding the trade speculation.

“Khalil Mack on trade rumors: ‘I’m focused on this team and what I’m doing right now. … I feel like the outside noise is the outside noise,” Mack said via ESPN’s Anthony Gharib. “When asked, why not ring chase? Mack said ‘we’re still ring chasing here,’ before adding he has ‘total faith’ in the team and organization.”

This shows Mack’s character and team-first mindset, which would be an asset to any NFL team.

Khalil Mack Would Easily Replace Montez Sweat

Even if Sweat didn’t get slapped with a suspension, the Bears should consider trading for Mack.

In five games, Mack has eight solo tackles and three sacks; Sweat has two solo tackles and two sacks.

The Bears play two games in the next seven days. First, they take on the Falcons on Sunday for Week 6 before playing primetime on Thursday against the New England Patriots.

There is no better time than now to make a trade for Mack. Given their condensed schedule, injuries, and Sweat’s suspension, they should at least explore a reunion.