Chicago Bears Trade Pitch Adds DeForest Buckner For a Bargain Amid Colts Firesale

The Chicago Bears are riding high after a 31-23 win over the Atlanta Falcons. Now they face the New England Patriots on Thursday Night Football in Week 7. Speculation about DeForest Buckner is also beginning to emerge.

This speculation stems from a few factors. First, the Indianapolis Colts fired their general manager, Chris Ballard, on Monday, October 19th, 2026.

Secondly, Colts insider Stephen Holder of ESPN expects a fire sale.

“Firing your GM and not a coach (or coaches) strongly suggests we might be headed for a fire sale here. It was going to happen eventually, but doing it now is a deliberate choice, as Carlie Irsay-Gordon said in her statement,” Holder said following the Colts’ announcement.

Chicago Bears Could Use DeForest Buckner

A combination of injuries and suspensions could make a Buckner trade necessary.

Of course, Montez Sweat is suspended for another game. However, he hasn’t been as impactful on the roster as expected.

Monday’s injury report shed light on a few situations to be aware of. For one, Dayo Odeyingbo was no longer on the injury report.

However, Jonah Jackson, T.J. Edwards, and Jack Sanborn were DNP on the injury report. It’s also important to note that Monday’s report is based on a walk-through.

Regardless of the health of the current players, it doesn’t hurt to add someone of Buckner’s calibre to the defensive line.

What a Chicago Bears Trade For DeForest Buckner Could Look Like

Buckner is a 32-year-old defensive tackle. He is currently in his 11th NFL season. He is on his second team, having started his career with the San Francisco 49ers before coming to the Colts.

In six games this year, he has nine tackles, four sacks, and 17 assists.

Looking at what a potential trade for Buckner could look like, SB Nation has made a prediction on what it could cost suitors to acquire the DT.

“If Buckner were 28 or 29, I think the Leonard Williams deal would be an excellent benchmark. A second-round pick with another late selection attached would make plenty of sense based on how Buckner is currently playing,” the outlet writes. “But he’s not 29. He is 32, the acquiring team gets no contractual control beyond this season, and it would have to decide almost immediately whether it wants to give another multi-year deal to a player entering his mid-30s. That is enough for me to knock the price down significantly.”

“My valuation would be: A 2027 fourth-round pick.”

Then they explain why that would make sense.

“That may sound low when you look strictly at the player. Buckner is considerably better than the average player traded for a fourth-round selection. If Indianapolis were simply ranking its best defensive players, he would be near the top,” the write. “At 32 and months away from free agency, a fourth-round pick feels like the point where his current ability and his situation finally meet.”

Luckily for the Bears, they currently have first-, second-, third-, fourth-, sixth-, and seventh-round draft picks. They also have the Atlanta Falcons ‘ fifth-round selection.

They have a fourth round pick, which (based on SB Nation) should be enough to secure Buckner. However, if the situation is competitive, they have a third round pick which should seal the deal.

One way or another, if they want to make a Buckner trade happen, they will be able to.