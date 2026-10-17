Chicago Bears cut 10-Year NFL Safety amid Kyler Gordon news

The Chicago Bears are gearing up for their official Week 6 game against the Atlanta Falcons. There is potentially good news on the way: Caleb Williams is a full participant in every practice during the week before Week 6. However, there is more news regarding Kyler Gordon and Xavier Woods on the eve of their game.

The Bears have made a few official moves on the Saturday before Week 6.

“We have made a series of roster moves including activating Kyler Gordon from Reserve/PUP,” the Bears announced on social media.

One of the moves that they made was releasing Woods.

“The Chicago Bears announced that the club has activated defensive back Kyler Gordon from Reserve/PUP and signed defensive back Nick McCloud to the active roster,” the Bears wrote. “In corresponding moves, the Bears have placed defensive lineman Dayo Odeyingbo on Reserve/Injured and released defensive back Xavier Woods.”

“Chicago has also elevated linebacker Buddy Johnson and running back Zavier Scott from the practice squad for Sunday’s game against the Atlanta Falcons. Johnson and Scott are standard practice-squad gameday elevations and, per NFL regulation, will revert back to the club’s practice squad after the game.”

Kyler Gordon In, Xavier Woods Out Versus The Atlanta Falcons

Along with Williams, Gordon has been another full participant in team practices all week. On Friday, the team listed him as questionable for Sunday’s game vs the Falcons.

Now, it looks like he will replace Woods. The 26-year-old cornerback hasn’t played this year.

Getting Gordon back is a positive development for the Bears defense. With the recent news about Montez Sweat and now Dayo Odeyingbo, getting Gordon back helps mitigate those losses.

Looking at Xavier Woods

Woods has enjoyed a 10-year NFL career.

Before joining the Bears this year, Woods played for the Dallas Cowboys, Minnesota Vikings, Carolina Panthers, and the Tennessee Titans.

Woods has played four games for the Bears this year. In those games, he has recorded five solo tackles and seven assists. He has 436 career tackles.

On August 7th, 2026, the Bears signed Woods to a one-year, $1.35 million contract.

The Bears defense will undergo shuffling before kickoff on Sunday. Let’s see what the coaching staff cooks up for what should be a must-win game for the Bears.