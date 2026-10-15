Chicago Bears Dealt Fortunate Falcons Update Amid Montez Sweat Setback

The Chicago Bears‘ recent injury report has given them both good and bad news. For starters, D’Andre Swift not being on the injury report is a good sign. Caleb Williams being listed as a full participant is good news, too. However, the Bears also got an update on Za’Darius Smith.

As for the bad news, losing one of their pass rushers in Montez Sweat is definitely not great. This is emphasized by the injury status of Dayo Odeyingbo, Kyle Monangai, T.J. Edwards, and Keyshaun Elliott.

The latest Falcons injury report, along with recent comments from Dan Orlovsky, suggests good news for the Bears.

Josh Kendall of The Athletic offered an injury report for the Falcons on Wednesday, which includes Smith:

“Atlanta Falcons injury report from Wednesday: Full QB Michael Penix Jr. (ribs) OT Jake Matthews (groin) Limited DE Za’Darius Smith (concussion/neck) LB Divine Deablo (hamstring) DNP CB C.J. Henderson (groin),” Kendall wrote.

Dan Orlovsky Reveals Falcons Weakness the Chicago Bears Can Exploit

On an ESPN panel, Orlovsky discussed the mindset that he believes Ben Johnson and the Bears will have on Sunday vs. the Falcons.

“I think this game sets up beautifully for Ben Johnson,” Orlovsky said. “I think a lot of people, maybe the Falcons will be thinking, ‘he (Caleb Williams) hasn’t played in a couple weeks, they’ll probably ease him in. Let’s get this run game going.”

“I would not be surprised if Ben Johnson is like, let’s get Caleb right back into the flow of things.”

Further to that, Orlovsky discussed some areas where the Bears could exploit the Falcons’ defense.

“I also think there are a couple of things that Chicago does really well that the Falcons struggle with a little bit last week,” Orlovsky continued. “Number 1, they got creased in the zone run game – that’s something that Chicago does very well. Two, the screen game, that’s huge – Atlanta struggles with it. And then third thing was, yards after the catch. Baltimore had a ton of it, something Chicago is very big in.”

“This sets up Ben Johnson to be in his wheelhouse, in the theme of the game and the style of the game.”

Finally, Orlovsky elaborated on one specific area of focus that the Falcons struggled with last week.

“Their safeties were so good man-to-man, but when they got perimeter screens, they struggled. And those corners just struggled making those tackles yards after the catch.”

Injuries to Za’Darius Smith & C.J. Henderson Bode Well For Bears

The fact is, injuries might be the story of this game.

For one, Williams’ return will make the Bears offense less predictable. Second, the Falcons’ defensive injuries will factor into the game.

If C.J. Henderson and Ze’Darius Smith do not play, that will be a big blow to the Falcons.

However, we won’t know who is active until Sunday morning. Let the waiting game continue.