Bears Jersey Patch: Why Is No. 89 on Chicago’s Uniforms?

The Chicago Bears are wearing distinct jersey patches with the No. 89 as a new addition to the team’s uniforms. Why are the Bears wearing the No. 89 jersey patches and what is the meaning?

Chicago is no stranger to having different jersey patches, but the newest addition is to honor the team’s former head coach Mike Ditka.

The former Bears player and coach wore the No. 89 during his time with Chicago. Ditka died on October 9, 2026, at the age of 86.

Ditka passed away less than two weeks before his 87th birthday. Following Ditka’s death, the Bears announced plans to wear the No. 89 jersey patches for the remainder of the 2026 season.

Here’s what you need to know about the Bears’ new jersey patches with the No. 89.

Bears Legend Mike Ditka Died on October 9, at the Age of 86

Additionally, the Bears have the letters “GSH” on the team’s shoulder pads in honor of the team’s founder George Stanley Halas Sr. Following Ditka’s death, the franchise released a statement reflecting on his impact on both the franchise and city.

“We are deeply saddened by the passing of legendary and treasured Chicago Bear and Pro Football Hall of Famer Mike Ditka,” the Bears said in an October 12, statement.

“Mike’s impact on the Chicago Bears organization, over decades as a player, coach, and proud icon and ambassador for our organization, is immeasurable. His integral role in bringing world championships to our city and our franchise, both as a player and as our coach, established prominence and excellence at a world-class level, but also created a lifetime of cherished memories in the hearts and minds of Bears fans that will last for generations,” the statement continued.

“We extend our love, prayers, and heartfelt condolences to the Ditka family, and join all Bears fans in deep sadness and reverence as we remember and honor Mike Ditka.”

Bears Jersey Patches: A History of Chicago’s Uniforms, Including No. 89

At different points in the franchise’s history, the Bears have worn various patches. During the 2025 season, the Bears wore a “VHM” patch in honor of the late principal owner Virginia Halas McCaskey.

Chicago also previously had “GSH” jersey patches for Halas which have now moved to the sleeve. Ditka’s new patch is expected to remain on the Bears jerseys throughout the 2026 season.

Mike Ditka on Only Winning 1 Super Bowl With Bears: ‘I Don’t Dwell on It Anymore’

During a 2016 story for the Chicago Sun-Times (with Rick Telander), Ditka reflected on the Bears’ Super Bowl winning team. Ditka’s words now have a deeper meaning following the legendary coach’s passing.

“What I’ll always remember and cherish are the players, the men who came together to get us to the top of the mountain,” Ditka wrote. “You can talk about coaching all you want, but you can’t win without great players. Now, they were as different as different can be, but they wanted to win — all of them.

“… I’m so proud of that team. Yes, it’s too bad we didn’t win more. I don’t dwell on it anymore. You’re not promised anything in life. What a great time that was for the Bears.”