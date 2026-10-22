For $2000 Fans Can See Bears vs Patriots Live on TNF

The Chicago Bears are going toe-to-toe with the New England Patriots for primetime Thursday Night Football. Leading the way for each team are Drake Maye and Caleb Williams, the expected starting quarterbacks. However, what is really turning heads hours before the game is the cost of a Bears vs. Patriots ticket.

How Much Are Chicago Bears vs. Patriots Tickets For Thursday Night Football?

A few people on social media are reporting skyrocketing prices for the primetime showdown.

One user is reporting that the least expensive ticket to attend the event is $700.

“Tonight’s Bears-Patriots game has now become the most expensive ticket for any NFL game so far this season, with a get-in price of $702 on @TickPick. The Bears will honor the late, great Mike Ditka prior to the game featuring 2 of the best young QBs in the NFL,” one user on X wrote.

The picture that this user shared showed prices ranging from $702 all the way up to $1816. They showed a variety of ticket prices, including: $1487, $1216, $883, $750, $742, $728, and $710.

Why Are the Bears vs. Patriots Tickets So Much?

Perhaps the biggest reason that the tickets are priced so high is that the Bears will be paying tribute to the late Mike Ditka.

“According to TickPick, tonight’s Bears-Patriots game is now the second most expensive regular-season Bears home game on record with an average purchase price of $590. The current get-in price is now $700, in part thanks to the Mike Ditka mustache giveaway,” Brendan Sugrue wrote on Thursday.

The Bears also made an announcement about the mustache giveaway earlier on Thursday.

“Tonight’s game will feature a special tribute to Ditka, with commemorative gameday elements including a stadium-wide mustache giveaway, fan activations, on-field recognition, and moments honoring the legendary coach,” the team announced, hours before the game.

Being able to see a high profile opponent in addition to receiving exclusive gear appears to be a big enough draw to attract playoff-level ticket prices for a regular season game.