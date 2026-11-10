Chicago Bears Get Hopeful Khalil Mack Trade Twist From NFL Insider

The Chicago Bears are on the prowl for a Super Bowl. Part of their plan has already come to fruition with the acquisition of Jeffery Simmons from the Tennessee Titans. For a while now, Los Angeles Chargers edge rusher Khalil Mack has been linked to his former team. Now, the Bears get some Chargers news that could open the door to a reunion.

Now, on the day of the NFL Trade Deadline, one NFL insider has revealed that the Chargers may be changing their tune on how they are approaching trades.

Jordan Schultz took to social media to reveal the latest:

“Sources: The #Chargers have been more receptive to trading players over the last 24 hours. Khalil Mack is still considered a long shot, but other expiring contract players are available if the offer makes sense,” Schultz wrote.

Mack is a 35-year-old professional NFL player who has played for the Las Vegas Raiders and the Bears before joining the Chargers.

Chargers Are Opening the Door To a Khalil Mack Trade

Getty INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 20: Khalil Mack #52 of the Los Angeles Chargers enters the field prior to the game against the Las Vegas Raiders at SoFi Stadium on September 20, 2026 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Luke Hales/Getty Images)

Prior to this, the prevailing notion was that the Chargers would not be selling at this year’s trade deadline.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter and Ian Rapoport reported a few days ago that the Chargers were slamming the door shut on trade chatter.

“Despite their 0-7 record, the Los Angeles Chargers continue to tell teams that they have no interest in trading Khalil Mack, and the veteran pass rusher will not be going anywhere before Tuesday’s deadline, according to sources,” Schefter and Rapoport wrote on Saturday, November 7th, 2026. “The Chargers have prioritized keeping Mack for the leadership he provides and talent he brings, characterizing him as a pillar of the organization. They might be winless, but they are not acting that way in trade discussions regarding any of their players.”

“Los Angeles also doesn’t like the message of giving up on the season. Calls from rival general managers on Justin Herbert, Ladd McConkey, and others have received hard nos.

To go from this stance to the new stance that Schultz’s report reveals is a huge turnaround. If there is any inkling that the Chargers are truly changing their minds, a trade for Mack could certainly still happen.

It’s possible that the Bears could increase their offer for Mack in order to secure his return to Chicago.

Whichever way this NFL Trade Deadline goes for the Bears, this is one development to watch very closely.