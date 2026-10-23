Chicago Bears Linked to New Trade Targets Amid Cole Kmet Injury

The Chicago Bears moved to 5-2 after defeating the New England Patriots 30-24 on Thursday Night Football. Of course, the night wasn’t all good news, as Cole Kmet was carted off the field after suffering what Ian Rapoport called a “non-contact injury.” However, after their victory, some new trade targets have emerged, including former Bears edge rusher Khalil Mack.

“#Bears TE Cole Kmet suffered a non-contact knee injury late last night in the win over the #Patriots, with more tests coming today. “But I don’t think it looked very good,” coach Ben Johnson said,” Rapoport reported on Friday morning.

Rapoport followed up by saying the ailment could be season-ending.

“#Bears TE Cole Kmet, who was carted off in last night’s win over the #Patriots, is believed to have suffered a serious, likely season-ending knee injury, sources say. Kmet is undergoing testing this morning, and until those results come back, there is no finality,” Rapoport wrote on Friday, October 23rd.

Later in the day, head coach Ben Johnson confirmed the horrible news.

“Coach Ben Johnson just said that Cole Kmet is headed to IR today due to his serious knee injury. It is season-ending, with Johnson saying, “He’s a big part of our heartbeat. It stinks. I hate it,” Rapoport wrote.

Coach Ben Johnson just said that Cole Kmet is headed to IR today due to his serious knee injury. It is season-ending, with Johnson saying, "He's a big part of our heartbeat. It stinks. I hate it." https://t.co/J2jjKzlBDq — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 23, 2026

New Trade Targets Emerge After The Chicago Bears Win Over The New England Patriots

Mack has been linked to the Bears for some time now; however, new names have emerged as potential fits for the Bears.

Before the Bears face the Patriots on Thursday night, The Athletic published its big trade board of names that could be dealt between now and the November 10th NFL Trade Deadline.

For this list, they focused on the NFL’s worst teams: the Los Angeles Chargers, Tennessee Titans, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Indianapolis Colts, and the Philadelphia Eagles.

19 Trade Targets Emerge For The Chicago Bears

That said, here are the players named as matches for the Bears.

Jeffery Simmons, Titans

Salary Remaining: $6.5 million

Other Teams: 49ers, Raiders, Giants

“Simmons is a game-wrecker as a run defender and pass rusher. Because of the extension, the Titans would take on $21.2 million in dead money in 2027 if they traded Simmons.”

DeForest Buckner, Colts

Salary Remaining: $6.5 million

Other Teams: 49ers, Raiders, Giants

“The Colts traded for Buckner in March 2020. They made the postseason that year. They have missed the playoffs in each season since, while Buckner has been one of the best interior defenders in the league. Through six weeks, he led the Colts in sacks (four) and pressures (19).”

Tuli Tuipulotu, Chargers

Salary Remaining: $2.88 million

Other Teams: Patriots, Browns, 49ers, Cowboys

“Tuipulotu is a young, ascending and well-rounded edge rusher who is in the final year of his rookie contract.”

Vita Vea, Buccaneers

Salary Remaining: $1.15 million

Other Teams: Packers, 49ers, Raiders, Giants

“Vea requested a trade from the Bucs in July…Vea is a very powerful interior player who demands attention as a run defender and pass rusher. He is due $23 million guaranteed in 2027, so an acquiring team would be looking at a future commitment. The Bucs, meanwhile, would take on $19.6 million in dead money in 2027.”

Alex Highsmith, Steelers

Salary Remaining: $7.25 million

Other Teams: Browns

“Trading Highsmith — who led the team in pressures through six weeks with 19 — would likely happen only in a player-for-player swap.”

Moro Ojomo, Eagles

Salary Remaining: $1.84 million

Other Teams: Vikings, 49ers, Packers, Raiders, Giants

“Ojomo, like Milton Williams in 2025, is likely headed to free agency if he is not traded. Ojomo can provide interior pass rush. He ranked second on the Eagles with 15 pressures through the first six weeks, trailing only Carter.”

Derwin James, Chargers

Salary Remaining: $5.75 million

Other Teams: Lions, Steelers

“James is best playing closer to the line of scrimmage as a nickel defender. He has missed multiple games this season with a hamstring injury and turns 31 in August.”

Amani Hooker, Titans

Salary Remaining: $4.46 million

Other Teams: Bills, Lions, Steelers

“He is a versatile safety who can fulfill multiple responsibilities — post safety, split-field safety, nickel, dime, underneath zone and man-to-man on tight ends and slot receivers. He is a strong tackler who can impact in the running game, and he has the instincts in zone coverage to feel routes and bait quarterbacks into throws. The Titans would take on $8.6 million in dead money in 2027 if they traded Hooker.”

Khalil Mack, Chargers

Salary Remaining: $4 million

Other Teams: Patriots, Browns, 49ers, Cowboys.

“As a capable veteran edge rusher on an expiring deal, he is a logical trade piece. At 35, Mack can still get after the passer, and he remains one of the league’s most physical run defenders on the edge.”

Daron Dayne, Commanders

Salary Remaining: $8.46 million

Other Teams: 49ers

“Payne is in the final year of an extension he signed in 2023. He tied for the team lead with 17 pressures through six weeks and has defended the run pretty well this season.”

Josh Sweat, Cardinals

Salary Remaining: $5.39 million

Other Teams: Patriots, Browns, 49ers, Cowboys

“The Cardinals would take on $18.3 million in dead money in 2027 if they trade Sweat before the deadline. Sweat got off to a slow start this season, but he was very impactful in the Cardinals’ Week 6 win over the Rams.”

Budda Baker, Cardinals

Salary Remaining: $7.34 million

Other Teams: Lions, Steelers

“The Cardinals would take on only $3.06 million in dead money in 2027 if they trade him before the deadline. Baker is a playmaking defensive back who can make an impact as a blitzer, in coverage and against the run. Through six weeks, he was ninth in splash plays among defensive backs.”

Grover Stewart, Colts

Salary Remaining: $6.13 million

Other Teams: Vikings, 49ers, Packers, Raiders, Giants

“He is a stout and experienced nose tackle. Stewart also finished with at least 15 pressures in six straight seasons from 2019 to 2025.”

Nolan Smith, Eagles

Salary Remaining: $573,000

Other Teams: 49ers, Patriots, Browns, Cowboys

“Smith, a violent edge-setter who had 13 pressures through the first six weeks, would be a trade option if Roseman aggressively pursues this rebuild opportunity.”

Zach Sieler, Dolphins

Salary Remaining: $905,000

Other Teams: Vikings, Packers, 49ers, Jaguars, Giants

“Sieler can be disruptive as a pass rusher and run defender. He has been inconsistent this season, though he is not surrounded by much talent in the Dolphins’ defense. His game could play up in a better situation.”

Andre Cisco, Jets

Salary Remaining: $1 million

Other Teams: Bills, Lions, Steelers, Vikings, Cowboys

“He is another Jets player who is a trade candidate regardless of what happens from a win and loss standpoint over the next three weeks. But he is still an experienced free safety who could find a role patrolling the deep part of the field.”

A’Shawn Robinson, Buccaneers

Salary Remaining: $2 million

Other Teams: Vikings, 49ers, Packers, Giants, Raiders

“Rather interestingly, coach Todd Bowles has used Robinson — listed at 320 pounds — as an edge player at times this season. Those reps have not been particularly impressive. He can help a team as an interior run defender in a rotational role.”

Dorance Armstrong Jr., Commanders

Salary Remaining: $4.55 million

Other Teams: Patriots, 49ers, Cowboys, Browns

“He had 10 pressures through the first six games of this year coming back from the injury. Armstrong has above-average length and can push the pocket when he gets extension.”

Dalvin Tomlinson, Chargers

Salary Remaining: $2.2 million

Other Teams: Packers, Vikings, 49ers, Giants, Raiders

“Tomlinson is a big-bodied nose tackle who can affect the game as an early-down run defender. He is perhaps the most likely trade candidate among the Chargers’ many options.”