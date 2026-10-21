Chicago Bears D’Andre Swift, Roschon Johnson Workload For Patriots Game

The Chicago Bears running back depth chart is going to be tested without Kyle Monangai against the New England Patriots for the NFL’s Week 7 Thursday Night Football game. However, D’Andre Swift and Roschon Johnson can handle it.

On Wednesday, Monangai was one of two Bears players listed as out on the injury report for Thursday night’s Primetime clash. Jack Sanborn joins Monangai as one of the two players who will be out. Every practice before Week 7 resulted in a DNP designation, despite all three practice days being walk-thrus.

Additionally, T.J. Edwards is doubtful, while Tyrique Stevenson is questionable for Thursday.

Chicago Bears Depth Chart: Running Backs vs. Patriots With Kyle Monangai Injured

The Bears depth chart lists three running backs: Monangai, Swift, and Johnson.

With Monangai injured for a third straight week, the team will look to Swift and Johnson. Swift is listed as the first string RB, Monangai the second string, leaving Johnson as the third string RB.

The 27-year-old Swift has 94 carries and six touchdowns this year, meanwhile, the 25-year-old Johnson has one touchdown on 22 carries in 2026.

Additionally, the 24-year-old Monangai has three touchdowns off 60 carries this year before going down with injury.

Looking At D’Andre Swift & Roschon Johnson

Last week’s victory over the Atlanta Falcons should give fans an idea of how the Bears could use Swift and Johnson.

In Week 6 vs. the Falcons, Swift recorded two touchdowns on 16 carries for 44 yards. His longest rush was for 14 yards.

Conversely, Johnson has only played in three games. In Week 6, he recorded one touchdown on 13 carries for 51 yards, with his longest rush being 10 yards.

Looking at the carries for both RBs, it’s clear that they were trying to achieve a 50-50 split. With no change in Monangai’s status for Thursday, expect a similar approach versus the Patriots.

Of course, a lot of that depends on how things unfold out on the fold. It’s nearly impossible to predict an exact 50-50 split. However, that appears to be the approach that they will likely take for their Week 7 matchup.