Chicago Bears’ Schedule: ‘No Gauntlet’ According to Colin Cowherd

Before the NFL’s official schedule was even released, the Chicago Bears knew they were going to have to fight an uphill battle. The Bears have the toughest strength of schedule based on opponent win percentage from 2025.

Despite that being a statistical fact, Sports media personality and host of The Herd, Colin Cowherd, believes it’s not that bad, now that more context has been provided.

“I was told the toughest schedule in the NFL is going to be the Chicago Bears. I don’t see it,” Cowherd proclaimed on his May 15th airing of The Herd. “The Bears do not face any team off a bye. Not once. Secondly, look at the games before their toughest games. They’ll either be a game before or after where they will be a significant favorite. I mean, the first month alone, they get three home games…Their toughest game is the game in Seattle against the Seahawks. But they even get a break there. They get extra rest Thursday to Monday. The NFL they want a Chicago Bears team that is in the news…It’s no gauntlet.”

The Chicago Bears Have A Brutal Last Month Of The Season

Cowherd’s initial statement is true; Chicago does not have to face any team after they have had a week of rest. His second statement has a few more holes. He is arguing that the Bears sandwich their toughest games between easier opponents. Essentially, they don’t have any back-to-back tough stretches.

He does acknowledge that they face the Seahawks after the Patriots, but that it comes on the heels of a Thursday night game, so they have 10 days off in between. Still, Chicago will be facing both Super Bowl LX teams in consecutive weeks.

Then, in the last month of the season, they face the Bills and then ride into the teeth of their own division. Coming off a game in Buffalo, they face the Packers, then the Lions, and then the Vikings. Chicago’s season outcome could be determined in the final stretch. Regardless of the record of their NFC North opponents, division games are always tougher.

While Cowherd makes a solid case within the framework of the schedule, he might also be overlooking a division where no team had a losing record last season.

The Bears Did Not Dominate Their Division Last Season

Despite winning the NFC North last season, the title does not indicate how Chicago actually performed within those rival games. Chicago went 2-4 against the division during the Regular Season. The split with the Vikings and Packers, while getting swept by the Lions.

Ben Johnson’s inclusion helped revolutionize the franchise, but he still got outscored 71-37 across the two games he played against his former team. While Chicago’s battles with Minnesota and Green Bay were closer contests, all five affairs were determined by one score. The Vikings are expected to be much improved with a more solidified option at quarterback, and the Packers have plenty of motivation after being dropped by Chicago in the playoffs.

Despite all the challenges the Bears will face next season, you can’t help but think that Ben Johnson wouldn’t have it any other way.