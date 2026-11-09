Proposed NFL Trade Has Bears Land $106 Million Former No. 1 Pick in Last-Minute Move

The Chicago Bears already made a big splash ahead of the NFL trade deadline, and it remains to be seen if the franchise will be able to make another move. Chicago has until 4 p.m. Eastern on Tuesday, November 10, to make a subsequent trade happen.

What is better than landing one star pass rusher? How about the Bears acquiring two star defenders in a matter of weeks.

The Bears continue to be linked to a potential reunion with Los Angeles Chargers pass rusher Khalil Mack. Thus far, the Chargers have been unwilling to cut ties with the team’s top players despite being a winless 0-8 ahead of the NFL trade deadline.

If Mack proves to be unattainable for beyond rational reasons, the Bears should make a call to the Houston Texans for former No. 1 pick Jadeveon Clowney. The good news for the Bears is that Clowney is on a team-friendly contract and a trade is unlikely to be require premium draft capital.

CBS Sports’ Jared Dubin projects that Clowney’s trade value is in the range of a 2027 sixth or seventh-round pick. A realistic trade pitch of the Texans landing a sixth rounder with the Bears acquiring Clowney is a win for both teams.

Let’s explore the latest Bears rumors ahead of the NFL trade deadline.

Bears Rumors: Could Chicago Strike Trade for Texans Pass Rusher Jadeveon Clowney?

The Texans are 3-5, but there is no guarantee that the team will be sellers ahead of the NFL trade deadline. Yet, with the Jacksonville Jaguars going all-in with a fury of moves, life is going to be difficult for the Texans in the AFC South this season.

“As noted on Sunday morning by Mike Garafolo of NFL Network, the 2-5 Texans (now 3-5 after Houston’s win) have received calls regarding teams that have interest in raiding the roster,” Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio detailed in a November 8, story titled, “Texans are resisting trade interest in players like Jadeveon Clowney.”

“The one name mentioned by Garafolo was veteran pass rusher Jadeveon Clowney,” Florio added.

“… Clowney surely would welcome the chance to land with a contender. He picked the Texans in large part because he believed they could win the Super Bowl.”

NFL Trade Rumors: Bears Linked to Additional Deals Ahead of Deadline

Clowney is on a one-year, $5.5 million contract with the Texans. As a former No. 1 pick, Clowney’s career is frequently debated but adding the veteran as a situational pass rusher to a unit now headlined by Jeffery Simmons could be prudent for Chicago.

Clowney has earned $106 million over his 13 NFL seasons but is now on the team-friendly deal portion of his career. The veteran defender has 3.5 sacks and six quarterback hits in six appearances for Houston this season.

“The Bears showed they are trying to win a Super Bowl when they sent two first-round picks to the Titans for All-Pro DT Jeffery Simmons on Oct. 29,” ESPN’s Courtney Cronin noted in a November 4, story titled, “2026 NFL trade deadline: Players to watch, buzz and goals for all 32 teams.”

“Chicago took on the remaining $7.9 million of Simmons’ 2026 compensation, which is his cap charge for the rest of the season,” Cronin continued.

“The leaves the team with just under $4 million in available cap space, according to Roster Management System, which provides some flexibility if the Bears want to keep adding. Bolstering their group of edge rushers might not cost the Bears more than a Day 3 pick.”