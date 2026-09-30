Bears Eyed for $10 Million Quarterback Trade Amid NFL Rumors

The Chicago Bears have mostly being floated in potential NFL rumors as a possible landing spot for a veteran quarterback amid Caleb Williams’ injury. Yet, all signs point to Williams returning to the field sooner rather than later.

Case Keenum looks more than capable of serving as the Bears QB2 once Williams returns. This could make Tyson Bagent a bit more expendable via trade.

Bagent would likely have high value around the NFL given the number of quarterback injuries. According to ESPN’s Dan Graziano, the Bears are a team to watch for a potential Bagent trade.

“We heard talk in the offseason about the Bears looking into trading Tyson Bagent, and maybe someone gets interested if he gets a start or two during Caleb Williams’ absence and looks good,” Graziano wrote in a September 30, 2026, article titled, “NFL Week 4 latest intel, buzz questions, news, fantasy tips.”

Let’s dive into the latest Bears rumors and news.

Bears Rumors: Chicago May Consider QB Tyson Bagent Trade, Says Insider

Bagent is on a two-year, $10 million contract that is slated to go through 2027. The challenge is knowing exactly what the Bears could land in a trade for Bagent given his limited sample size.

Bagent has only made four NFL starts during his career and all of these occurred in 2023. The Minnesota Vikings were only able to acquire a fifth-round pick for JJ McCarthy despite the quarterback being two years removed from being selected in the top 10 of the 2024 NFL draft.

The question is whether it would be worth a future late-round selection for the Bears to trade Bagent, especially given Williams is already dealing with an injury. Chicago has until the NFL trade deadline on Tuesday, November 10, to make a decision.

Caleb Williams’ Injury News: Bears QB Projected to Miss 3 to 4 Weeks With Hamstring Issue

It remains to be seen when Williams will return to the field. ESPN’s Adam Schefter and Ian Rapoport reported that Williams’ projected injury return timeline is three to four weeks.

“Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams has a Grade 2 hamstring injury that doctors say could sideline him for three to four weeks, league sources told ESPN and NFL Network,” Schefter and Rapoport detailed in a September 27, story titled, “Sources: Caleb Williams injury considered to have 3-4 week timeline.”

“This doesn’t mean that Williams, whom the Bears have touted as a quick healer, couldn’t return sooner than that timeline. It just means that doctors believe this type of injury normally takes three to four weeks of recovery and that is the doctors’ best estimation of how long it could take Williams to recover.”