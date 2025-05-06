Chicago Bears Get Troubling News About Next Season

The Chicago Bears are a totally new team this season, largely thanks to having a new head coach in former Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson. There’s a lot of excitement about having Johnson in the fold, and Bears enthusiasts are waiting in anticipation to see what he can do with Caleb Williams, who didn’t have as great rookie season in 2024 as expected. The Bears also just closed out a strong 2025 NFL draft and welcomed a handful of new players to the fold.

Last season, the Bears were 5-12 and did not make it to the playoffs. Johnson and company hope that changes this season, but some of the factors to making it a winning season are out of their control. One of those is the difficulty of the Bears’ schedule. If a team has an easy schedule, it goes without saying that they have a better chance of having a winning season. If they have a difficult schedule, it’s more challenging to pull off wins. Now, a new study has some troubling news for the Windy City.

Chicago Bears Have a Tough 2025 Schedule

NFL analyst and expert Warren Sharp at Sharp Football Analysis has unleashed a roster of the most difficult NFL schedules for the 2025 season on Sunday, May 4. In the study, he stated that, “With odds released for all 32 NFL teams, we are now able to calculate NFL Strength of Schedule using projected win totals from Vegas oddsmakers.”

The team with the easiest schedule in the entire NFL for the 2025 season, according to Sharp’s research, is the San Francisco 49ers, followed by the New England Patriots with the second easiest and the New Orleans Saints with the third easiest. At least none of the Bears’ NFC North rivals have an easy schedule, according to this study.

Let’s switch gears to the Bears. The team, according to Sharp, has the seventh most difficult schedule in the NFL for the 2025 season. Rival the Lions has the third most difficult schedule, so at least they have it more difficult than the Bears. The two teams with the most difficult schedule this year are the New York Giants and the Cleveland Browns.

“Projected win totals incorporate current information about team strength, including offseason acquisitions, injuries, and coaching changes,” Sharp stated. “These projections are crafted by sportsbooks aiming to predict future performance, making them more reflective of a team’s current capabilities.”

The Chicago Bears’ 2025 Schedule

The Bears’ 2025 schedule will include home games against the Cleveland Browns, Dallas Cowboys, Detroit Lions, Green Bay Packers, Minnesota Vikings, New Orleans Saints, New York Giants and Pittsburgh Steelers. Away games are against the Baltimore Ravens, Cincinnati Bengals, Detroit Lions, Green Bay Packers, Las Vegas Raiders, Minnesota Vikings, Philadelphia Eagles, Washington Commanders and San Francisco 49ers.

Sharp states that historical data confirms that NFL teams who are predicted to have the easiest schedules are the most likely to finish with winning records, while those teams predicted to have the hardest schedules are more likely to finish with losing records.