Former Chiefs All-Pro Urges Bears to Trade For Raiders’ Maxx Crosby After Week 1 Win

There’s a right to feel concerned when it comes to the Chicago Bears’ defensive performance in Week 1 against the Carolina Panthers, and former Kansas City Chiefs All-Pro offensive tackle Mitchell Schwartz believes Chicago is “one move away” from shoring up the defense and explained why the Bears should make a trade for Las Vegas Raiders star pass rusher Maxx Crosby.

Crosby, who’s still with the Raiders after the whole saga with the Baltimore Ravens, already notched 1.5 sacks, eight pressures, and five hurries in Week 1 against the Miami Dolphins and remains one of the league’s most dominant edge rushers.

Former Chiefs All-Pro Mitchell Schwartz on Why the Bears Should Make the Trade for Raiders Star Maxx Crosby

Speaking on “The Jim Rome Show,” Mitchell Schwartz talked more about why he believes making a trade for Maxx Crosby could be the final piece of the puzzle on defense for the Bears.

“You almost wonder if maybe there’s a Maxx Crosby trade brewing at the deadline, some way to kind of bolster that defense. If they are going to score the way they are and they’re going to have 10, 14, 17-point leads in the third and fourth quarter, you’re going to have to get after the quarterback at some point. You’re going to have to make a couple of stops. A guy like that brings versatility in running and passing.”

Adding Crosby in the mix would certainly take the Bears defense to another level, and it’s not just in getting after the quarterback. It’ll help create advantageous opportunities in the secondary and opportunities for young guys up front to get favorable matchups and easier paths to the quarterback.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter commented on Crosby potentially being traded to the Bears before the season started, and didn’t rule out the possibility if the Raiders’ season went south, saying, “What if the Raiders are not winning regularly and we’re coming up to the trade deadline in the first week of November…I think as the trade deadline gets closer, that’s when we could start hearing Maxx Crosby’s name again. I think that’s when it might be time to start paying attention.”

The Reality of a Potential Trade for Crosby

There are a lot of factors that go into play when it comes to the Bears potentially making a trade for Crosby.

First of all, Chicago would need to be interested in the first place, which general manager Ryan Poles has previously said he looked into a potential trade for Crosby.

“We were involved. We checked into it. We looked to see if it made sense. Had some dialogue. I’ll leave it at that.”

Second, the Bears need cap space to make the trade possible. Chicago, as of September 15th, has around $5 million in available cap for 2026. Only $10.4 million in 2027.

Poles would have to free up some cap space to make a move of that caliber, not to mention the Raiders are currently 1-0. Something else to keep in mind is that Crosby doesn’t want to be traded, with NFL insider Ian Rapoport writing, “Crosby let it be known to anyone interested that he did not want to be traded. He wanted to remain with the Raiders and let his own organization know as well.”

A lot would have to change for this to happen, and the odds aren’t stacking in favor of the Bears trading for Crosby.

However, maybe Chicago sets their sights on another elite pass rusher who is suddenly available during the NFL trade deadline. Regardless, the Bears giving up 37 points to the Panthers and coming away with just two sacks in Week 1 is concerning, and something the team will have to shore up sooner rather than later.