Bears Trade Pitch Flips Day 3 Pick for Former 2nd-Round Edge Rusher

The Chicago Bears are unlikely to make a blockbuster trade for a veteran edge rusher before the start of the 2026 NFL season, but there is a presumptive trade candidate elsewhere in the NFC who could entice them for a low cost.

After not selecting a new edge rusher in last month’s NFL draft, the Bears are moving toward the new season with the same defensive end group — featuring Montez Sweat, Austin Booker, Dayo Odeyingbo and Shemar Turner — that had them ranked near the bottom of the league in the majority of pass-rushing metrics during the 2025 season.

The Bears have expressed optimism that better health for Odeyingbo and Turner, and another year of experience in Dennis Allen’s defensive system, will help improve the pass-rushing productivity in 2026. Still, it is a big gamble with little to fall back on.

That’s where the trade market could appeal to Chicago. While the Bears are financially limited in terms of high-priced options like Maxx Crosby, they could more realistically swing a trade for Tampa Bay Buccaneers edge rusher Chris Braswell — a 2024 second-round pick — amid speculation that he could be on the move in the 2026 offseason.

The proposed trade: The Bears acquire Braswell and the two remaining years on his $6.78 million rookie contract from the Buccaneers for a 2027 conditional sixth-round pick that could elevate to a fifth if Braswell plays more than 50% of snaps in 2026.

Chris Braswell Dubbed ‘Prime’ Trade Candidate for 2026

Braswell, the No. 57 pick in 2024, has not developed into the type of edge rusher that the Buccaneers had hoped despite ample opportunities to play over his first two years. In 35 career games, the 24-year-old has tallied just 2.5 sacks and four tackles for loss.

The Bears, however, might feel he is a risk worth taking (for the right price), given that his individual pass-rushing numbers suggest he still develop into a competent talent.

Pro Football Focus analyst Bradley Locker highlighted two specific pass-rushing bright spots for Braswell — his 16.8% pass-rush win rate in 2025 and 35 career pressures — in his May 20 article, in which he named Braswell a “prime” trade candidate for 2026.

“A second-round pick in 2024, Braswell has demonstrated sound pass-rush acumen by producing 35 pressures on 322 pass-rushing snaps in his career,” Locker wrote May 20. “His underlying efficiency has also been good, reaching a 16.8% pass-rush win rate last year. However, he hasn’t been the same level against the run after earning a sub-60.0 grade in that category twice.

“After drafting Miami (FL) superstar Rueben Bain Jr. in the first round and signing Al-Quadin Muhammad, Braswell yet again profiles as a rotational member of Todd Bowles’ defensive line. The team could retain Braswell as it looks to accelerate his development, but another franchise may look to give the 24-year-old a more robust chance as a starter.”

Should Bears Circle Back to Edge Rushers After Camp?

Braswell could entice the Bears as a trade option if they want to add more competition to the defensive end position before training camp begins in late July. If the Bears truly believe in their plan with their returning personnel, though, it makes far more sense for them to wait until the end of training camp to pursue outside additions at edge rusher.

As things stand, the Bears are a little landlocked in their own roster decisions. They owe it to themselves to see what Odeyingbo — who had just one sack in eight games before a season-ending Achilles injury in 2025 — can bring to the table, but they also need to get him on the field, given that he has their fourth-largest cap hit ($20.5 million) in 2026.

Then there’s Booker and Turner. Booker made noticeable strides in 2025 with 4.5 sacks and 25 pressures in 10 games and should enter camp in a position to push Odeyingbo for his starting job opposite Sweat. Meanwhile, the Bears invested a second-round pick into Turner in 2025 and are likely still determined to get value out of his selection.

At a minimum, the Bears need to see what that pass-rushing quartet can offer them in 2026’s camp, after which point they can decide if they truly need an outside addition.