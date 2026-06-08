Former NFL Player Doesn’t Hold Back on Bears Stadium Situation: “It’s Disgusting”

The Chicago Bears’ decision to pursue a new stadium development in Hammond, Indiana, continues to generate strong reactions across the NFL landscape.

While many fans have already voiced frustration over the franchise leaving Illinois, former NFL defensive lineman Chris Canty became one of the most prominent voices to criticize the move publicly.

The Bears recently announced plans to focus their stadium efforts on a site in Hammond, just across the Illinois border.

Although the team’s lease at Soldier Field runs through 2033, the organization appears committed to building a new state-of-the-art facility outside the city limits.

The decision has sparked debate among fans, politicians and media personalities, with many questioning how one of the NFL’s most historic franchises could leave the state it has called home for more than a century.

Chris Canty Calls Bears Move “Disgusting”

Speaking on ESPN Radio’s Unsportsmanlike, Canty did not mince words when discussing the Bears’ stadium plans.

“It’s DISGUSTING that greed would take the team out of the state.”

The former Super Bowl champion’s comments quickly gained attention as debate surrounding the project intensified.

Canty’s criticism centered on the financial motivations behind the move, a concern shared by some fans who believe ownership prioritized stadium revenue opportunities over maintaining the franchise’s Illinois roots.

For many Chicago supporters, the Bears are more than just a football team. They are one of the city’s defining institutions, with a history that stretches back to the founding days of the NFL.

The idea of relocating across state lines, even if only a short distance away, has been difficult for some fans to accept.

At the same time, Bears leadership has argued that a new stadium project is necessary to secure the franchise’s long-term future and provide modern amenities that Soldier Field cannot easily accommodate.

Bears Stadium has Similarities to Giants, Jets Situation

One interesting wrinkle in Canty’s criticism is his own NFL background.

Canty spent several seasons with the New York Giants, a franchise that technically represents New York despite playing its home games in East Rutherford, New Jersey. The New York Jets share the same arrangement at MetLife Stadium.

If the Bears complete their move to Hammond, the situation would be remarkably similar. The team would still identify as Chicago’s NFL franchise while playing home games in a neighboring state.

Supporters of the project have pointed to that example as evidence that geographic borders matter less than market identity. Hammond sits closer to downtown Chicago than Arlington Heights, another location previously considered by the organization. From portions of the city, visitors can even see the Chicago skyline.

More Than Just a Bears Decision

While Canty placed much of the blame on ownership and financial interests, others believe the situation is more complicated.

Critics of Illinois leadership argue that years of stalled negotiations, political disagreements and stadium funding disputes played a major role in pushing the Bears toward alternatives outside the state.

As a result, frustration has been directed not only at Bears chairman George McCaskey and team president Kevin Warren, but also at Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson and Illinois Governor J. B. Pritzker.

Regardless of where the blame ultimately falls, the Bears’ stadium saga has become one of the most controversial stories in franchise history, and judging by Canty’s reaction, among many others, the debate is far from over.