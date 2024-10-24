Trade Pitch Nets Bears Breakout RB to Assume First-String Duties From Swift

The Chicago Bears spent big money to acquire Pro Bowl running back D’Andre Swift, though that may have been their biggest reach of the offseason.

Swift started out the year slowly and while he has come on over the past three games, his efficiency as a runner has been limited. The Bears are 4-2 and coming off of their bye week with a tough stretch of schedule approaching following a game against the Washington Commanders this Sunday, who may not have star rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels, and the New England Patriots the next weekend.

Chicago will need to be able to bruise with the likes of the Detroit Lions, Green Bay Packers and Minnesota Vikings in what has proven — to this point, at least — to be the best division in the NFL.

As such, Seth Walder of ESPN suggested the team pursue running back Chuba Hubbard of the Carolina Panthers, who can provide the thunder to Swift’s lightning and offer Chicago an efficiency upgrade as a rusher when compared to both Swift and backup Roschon Johnson.

“He’s playing well and averaging 5.2 yards per carry, but the Panthers are non-contenders, Hubbard is in the final year of his deal and Carolina drafted Jonathon Brooks in the second round to be its future at running back,” Walder wrote on Wednesday, October 23. “Chicago signed D’Andre Swift this offseason, but he’s averaging just 3.6 YPC and has minus-55 rush yards over expectation, per NFL Next Gen Stats.”

Bears Still Missing Crucial Element to Run Game That Chuba Hubbard Can Provide

Swift’s yards per carry average isn’t at the caliber of a starting NFL running back, though he has added an element of pass catching out of the backfield that has helped rookie QB Caleb Williams acclimate to the professional game.

Swift has 19 catches on 23 targets for 193 receiving yards, which averages out to 10.2 yards per reception. All told, he has gained 518 yards from scrimmage and scored 3 TDs across six games played. Johnson has also found the end zone three times but is averaging just a shade under 3 yards per carry.

A dinged up offensive line hasn’t helped matters, but the backfield in Chicago would clearly benefit from an injection of efficient physicality, which is precisely what Hubbard can provide.

Chuba Hubbard Could Be 1-Year Play if Bears Decide

While it may seem a financially irresponsible move to add yet another running back when Chicago already has a quality one in Khalil Herbert who can’t find the field, the cost and risk of dealing for Hubbard are minimal.

He is in the final year of his $4.2 million rookie contract that includes a base salary of $3.1 million this season. If the Bears added him ahead of their game against the Commanders, he would cost only $2 million for the remainder of the year.

Hubbard will become an unrestricted free agent in March 2025, at which point the Bears can move on and find another solution alongside Swift. As far as Hubbard’s trade cost, it would likely land somewhere in the neighborhood of a sixth-round draft pick next year — give or take.