Bears Add Former Chargers 2023 5th Rounder in First Waiver Claim of Year

The Chicago Bears have made their first waiver claim of the new year, bolstering their offensive line depth by claiming Jordan McFadden off waivers from the Los Angeles Chargers.

McFadden, a versatile lineman who has played multiple positions, was waived by L.A. heading into its Wild Card matchup against the Houston Texans.

McFadden’s addition comes as the Bears look to strengthen their offensive line, which has been a significant concern throughout the 2024 season. Quarterback Caleb Williams was sacked a league-high 68 times, and while several of those were on the young QB, few who watched the Bears in 2024 would call the team’s O-line a functional one.

While the addition of McFadden isn’t a huge one, he could wind up being a significant role player if he pans out.

New Bears OL Jordan McFadden Has 2 Career Starts

McFadden was selected in the fifth round, 156th overall, by the Chargers in 2023. During his rookie season, he appeared in 12 games, starting two. He played a total of 163 offensive snaps, accounting for 20% of the team’s total offensive plays. He also contributed on special teams, playing 12 snaps (4%).

Despite his contributions as a rookie, McFadden’s playing time diminished in 2024. He appeared in only one game, playing a lone offensive snap. This limited involvement led to the Chargers waiving him, but not before head coach Jim Harbaugh and company tried to get creative.

The Chargers toyed with playing him at both fullback and tight end during training camp prior to the 2024 season, but that never materialized.

McFadden Excelled in College at Clemson

McFadden’s collegiate career was a memorable one. He played for the Clemson Tigers from 2018 to 2022. A product of Dorman High School, McFadden was a multi-sport athlete, excelling in both football and basketball. His athletic prowess on the gridiron earned him the title of State Lineman of the Year, and he was rated as a three-star recruit by 247Sports Composite Rankings.

Upon joining the Tigers in 2018, McFadden redshirted his freshman year, participating in three games. The following season, he saw action in 14 games, contributing 315 snaps as a reserve tackle. His breakout came in 2020 when he secured the starting right tackle position, starting all 12 games and logging 767 snaps. That season, Clemson led the Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC) by allowing fewer than two sacks per game, a testament to McFadden’s effectiveness on the offensive line.

In 2021, McFadden transitioned to left tackle, starting all 13 games and leading the team with 872 offensive snaps — the most by a Clemson offensive tackle since 2016.

The 2022 season marked the pinnacle of McFadden’s collegiate career. Voted a permanent team captain by his peers, he was awarded the Jacobs Blocking Trophy, recognizing him as the ACC’s top blocker. He garnered first-team All-ACC honors and started all 14 games, amassing 989 offensive snaps, which tied for the fourth-most by an offensive tackle in a single season in Clemson’s history.

Bears Need to Address Nearly Every OL Position in 2025

With four picks in the top 72 of the upcoming NFL draft, the Bears have the opportunity to invest heavily in OL talent. Additionally, exploring options in free agency will be crucial to building a line capable of protecting their young quarterback and revitalizing the run game.

Injuries and a lack of continuity have also exacerbated the line’s problems. Throughout the season, 13 different players have rotated on the offensive line, per Windy City Gridiron. Only two linemen have played more than 85% of the snaps, highlighting the instability that has plagued the group.

McFadden probably won’t be much more than a depth piece if anything, but his versatility at tackle is something the Bears could use.