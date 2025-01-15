Bears Rumored Trade Target Shuts Door on Move: ‘Save Your Time’

The Chicago Bears are currently the talk of the NFL, and their search for a new head coach is at the center of the league’s ever-grinding rumor mill.

One of the more eyebrow-raising ideas to travel through the grapevine is the idea the Bears should try to trade for Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin.

For his part, Tomlin has heard the recent speculation about other teams having trade interest in him. When asked about the rumors, Tomlin was crystal clear about his future, and said this to potentially interested teams like the Bears, via ESPN’s Brooke Pryor: “I have no message. Save your time.”

Oof. That certainly expresses his lack of interest in entertaining any and all trade inquiries.

Mike Tomlin’s Response Suggests Bears Never Had a Chance at a Trade

Tomlin’s response comes amid reports that, following the Steelers’ early playoff exit, some teams may have considered exploring the possibility of acquiring Tomlin through a trade. ESPN’s Adam Schefter noted that at least one team investigated this option but discovered that Tomlin’s contract includes a no-trade clause, effectively requiring his consent for any such move.

Clearly, that’s not happening.

Tomlin, who recently completed his 18th season with the Steelers, has been one of the most consistent head coaches in the business for the last two decades. Since becoming Pittsburgh’s head coach in 2007, he’s never had a losing season. Despite this consistency, the team has faced challenges in postseason success, with their latest loss marking the sixth consecutive playoff defeat. This string of early exits has led to increased scrutiny and frustration among the fan base.

In response to the team’s recent performance and the ensuing criticism, Tomlin expressed a shared sense of disappointment but reaffirmed his commitment to the organization. He acknowledged the need for improvement, saying: “I don’t make excuses for failure. I own it … I also feel like I’m capable, and so as long as I’m afforded an opportunity to do that, I will continue.”

A Look at the Bears’ Current HC Search

So far in their search for a new leader, the Bears have cast a wide net, interviewing a diverse group of candidates with varying backgrounds and experiences. Notable interviewees include former Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll, who brings a Super Bowl victory and a wealth of experience to the table. Carroll, 73, has expressed interest in returning to coaching and is rumored to be open to multiple opportunities, including the Bears’ vacancy.

Another prominent candidate is Mike McCarthy, recently released by the Dallas Cowboys. McCarthy also boasts a Super Bowl win and he has a history of developing quarterbacks, which aligns with the Bears’ goal to maximize the potential of their young quarterback, Caleb Williams.

The Bears have also interviewed several current coordinators, including Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson and defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn. Both are highly regarded and have been linked to multiple head coaching opportunities across the league. Additionally, the Bears have shown interest in Notre Dame’s current head coach Marcus Freeman and former team standout Ron Rivera, who won a Super Bowl as a member of the famed 1985 squad.

Heading into the divisional round of the playoffs, McCarthy and Johnson seem to be the two top contenders, but a lot can change in a hurry. We’ll see where things stand in a few weeks.