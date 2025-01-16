New Report on Ben Johnson Doesn’t Bode Well for Chicago Bears

The buzz surrounding Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson is reaching a fever pitch.

Known for orchestrating one of the league’s top offenses, Johnson has become a white-hot commodity, catching the eye of teams like the Chicago Bears and the Las Vegas Raiders, both of which are eager to revitalize their respective franchises.

The Bears, in particular, may find Johnson’s offensive prowess appealing as they seek to develop their young quarterback, Caleb Williams. The Lions OC’s track record of elevating the play of those around him could provide the stability and growth the Bears are looking for.

Similarly, the Raiders view Johnson as a catalyst for change. His offensive ingenuity also aligns with their aspirations to become a dominant force once again.

With Johnson appearing to be high on the list of both teams, a report from Windy City Gridiron’s Bill Zimmerman doesn’t bode well for the Bears in particular.

Bill Zimmerman Details Differences in Bears & Raiders Approach to Ben Johnson

The Bears are in the midst of interviewing bevy of potential candidates, while the Raiders and minority owner Tom Brady have made a point to hone in on Johnson. Zimmerman shared what this approach could mean for both teams.

“Tom Brady is there to calm the waters, but Johnson heading to Vegas just because Brady owns 5% of the team is a serious leap of faith for a coach who has been very selective as to where he wants to take his next job,” Zimmerman wrote about Johnson, adding: “But the Raiders have made it clear he’s their guy. The Bears have not.”

Could the Bears’ desire to cast an über-wide net ultimately end up biting them in the behind? Some certainly think so.

“Look, I don’t know what the Bears told Johnson during their virtual interview with him,” a source told Zimmerman. “But when you have multiple places trying to recruit you to come to work for them, optics matter, and right now, the Raiders are showing Johnson he’s their guy, and the Bears are telling Johnson he’s one of their guys. That’s a big difference for these coaches.”

Zimmerman also shared this wrinkle:

“If the Bears believe Johnson will come to them because they are the Chicago Bears, they may be left at the altar if Johnson is their top choice.”

Bears Cannot Afford to Screw This Up

Since 2010, when they advanced to the NFC Championship but lost to the rival Green Bay Packers, the Bears have only made the playoffs three times (2010, 2018 and 2020). They haven’t gotten past the first round in their last two appearances.

It’s clear change is needed in a major way, and developing Williams has to be at the top of the team’s list of goals.

“If Johnson ends up coming to Chicago, all the alarm bells will be silenced, and the Bears will be applauded for their comprehensive search that landed them the top name in the pool,” Zimmerman wrote.

“But if anyone else ends up as the Bears head coach in 2025, this process should and will be questioned. The Bears will, of course, claim that they landed their top choice, but the truth will show that the Bears did not have the most coveted job in the league as they believed, and their own actions will be the reason why that’s the case.”