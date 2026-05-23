Bears Can’t Hold Back Praise For $40M Acquisition Ahead of Season

The Chicago Bears made it a point of emphasis this offseason to completely revamp the backend of the secondary, seeing safeties Jaquan Brisker and Kevin Byard III leave and bringing in two new faces: former Seattle Seahawk Coby Bryant and first-round selection Dillon Thieneman.

Bryant, whom the Bears signed to a three-year, $40 million contract, is slated to become a focal point in Dennis Allen’s defense. In four seasons with the Seahawks, he racked up an impressive 227 total tackles, two sacks, seven forced fumbles, and seven interceptions.

Already in the first few days of practice, the Bears’ coaching staff can’t help but praise the Super Bowl LX Champion.

Bears Can’t Hold Back Praise For Coby Bryant Ahead of Season

Coby Bryant is already making a strong impression on several coaches, including safeties coach Matt Giordano.

“The one trait that stuck out to me is that he triggers extremely well to the football,” Giordano said. “He flies to the football. His play style is infectious in a positive way.”

In 2025, Bryant had career highs in interceptions (four) and pass deflections (seven) in 15 games for the Seahawks, including four tackles and one pass breakup during Super Bowl LX. Part of his success stems from the ability to play multiple positions, whether it was at nickel back or both safety spots.

“Versatility is key [in] this league, and so he’s a guy that can play in the box,” Giordano added. “You see him making plays as a post player, you see him making plays a deep half player, and then you see him making plays all over the field, whether it’s in coverage or as a blitzer. Versatility is key and it makes any defense even more powerful, so we’re looking forward to using that this season.”

There’s no denying that Bryant has the “it” factor, which head coach Ben Johnson told reporters earlier this offseason, and defensive backs coach Al Harris feels the same way.

“So, with him, he’s been great, man, leadership-wise, and just everything. But I agree with Ben with the ‘it’ factor — he has that.”

Bears Want Dillon Thieneman “Up to Speed” in Dennis Allen’s Defensive System

Unlike Bryant, who’s a proven defender in the NFL, Thieneman will need to prove that the Bears made a worthwhile investment by drafting him in the first round.

“We’re not holding back,” Harris said regarding the coaches getting Thieneman up to speed in Allen’s defensive system. “So, between myself, DA, coach Giordano, [nickel backs coach] Cannon Matthews, just give it to him and he’s going to absorb the information.”

“You can just tell this guy loves football and he plays the right way,” Giordano said. “Everything he does is 100 miles an hour. He’s physical, he’s trying to just do things. The speed at which Thieneman plays, both physical and mentally, will be an asset to the Bears secondary, especially alongside Bryant. Harris believes that pairing speed with versatility on the back end will allow Allen and the defense to do ‘whatever we want.'”

Personally, it feels like the Bears upgraded at both safety spots, which is a bold statement considering Byard finished as a First Team All-Pro last season.

But it’s hard not to get excited knowing that the Bears have two young and extremely talented safeties who should be cornerstones in Chicago for years to come.