Coby Bryant Injury Throws Bears’ Forgotten Playmaker Into the Spotlight

Coby Bryant‘s injury has created the first major challenge of the Chicago Bears‘ training camp, and it may also create the biggest opportunity of Elijah Hicks‘ career.

Bryant is expected to miss 8-10 weeks after suffering a knee injury during Monday’s first padded practice, while Cam Lewis has filled in with the starters.

However, Lewis has also been taking significant reps at slot cornerback with Kyler Gordon still sidelined by a calf injury, leaving the Bears in need of additional safety depth.

That leaves an opening for fourth year safety Elijah Hicks, who has a real shot at a starter’s role in 2026 once he’s fully healthy.

Hicks landed on PUP himself with shin discomfort ahead of camp, though the Bears don’t view the injury as serious and expect his stay on the list to be short.

Bears have trusted Hicks before

When the Chicago Bears re-signed Elijah Hicks to a one year, $2.6 million contract in March, the expectation was that the former seventh round pick would continue serving as one of the more valuable special teams players while providing a little depth at safety.

Now, that plan may have changed.

Coby Bryant signed a three year, $40 million deal this offseason to become a starter alongside Dillon Thieneman after helping the Seattle Seahawks win a Super Bowl. But his injury complicates everything.

Although Elijah Hicks has been a backup throughout his career, he’s quietly built a reputation as one of the Chicago Bears’ most dependable depth defenders…

Last season alone, Hicks played 68 percent of Chicago’s special teams snaps, recorded 12 special teams stops, and even forced a fumble during the playoffs.

When Hicks returned to Chicago this offseason, he spoke openly about wanting to finish what the Bears have been building after helping the franchise climb from rebuilding years to an NFC North title and playoff victory.

“I was here to help build this thing up,” Hicks said after re-signing. “I want to be able to see it through, I want to be able to get to that Super Bowl here.”

Elijah Hicks suddenly has a path to a bigger role

Cam Lewis has received the initial first team reps, but the Bears are also asking him to play nickel cornerback while Kyler Gordon continues recovering from a calf injury on the physically unable to perform list.

Hicks opened training camp on the physically unable to perform list after reporting shin discomfort upon arriving at Halas Hall, but the injury is considered minor.

“The Bears placed DE Montez Sweat on the active/non-football illness list, but the team expects him to return in a few days,” ESPN’s Courtney Cronin posted on X. “Safety Elijah Hicks, who reported shin discomfort upon arriving to Halas Hall on vet report day, is being placed on PUP. Hicks is on the mend, walking around, and the Bears do not see his injury as anything major.”

That timeline suddenly becomes much more important following Bryant’s injury.

Now the Bears absolutely hope Coby Bryant returns close to the shorter end of his recovery timeline. Until then, though, Elijah Hicks could finally receive the opportunity he’s been waiting for.

For four seasons, Hicks has embraced whatever role the Chicago Bears have asked him to play. Bryant’s injury may now give him his best chance yet to prove he can be much more than just a valuable backup.