Coby Bryant Injury Opens Door for Bears to Poach Division Rival’s Veteran

After suffering a hyperextended knee and bone bruise during Monday’s first padded practice, Coby Bryant is expected to miss 8 to 10 weeks. The injury leaves Chicago scrambling for answers in a secondary already dealing with Kyler Gordon‘s calf injury, Elijah Hicks landing on the physically unable to perform list and additional concerns surrounding cornerback Terell Smith.

Cam Lewis stepped into Bryant’s spot with the first team defense on Monday, but he’s also been filling in for Gordon at nickel throughout camp. That creates another ripple effect for a secondary that’s suddenly running thin before the preseason has even begun.

General manager Ryan Poles could simply roll with the players already on the roster. But if the Chicago Bears want to make an aggressive move, there may be an intriguing veteran still waiting for the right opportunity.

And he’d come from one of Chicago’s biggest rivals… Harrison Smith.

Harrison Smith would bring leadership the Bears suddenly need

If Harrison Smith decides not to retire and ultimately doesn’t return to the Minnesota Vikings, the Chicago Bears should at least make the phone call.

The six time Pro Bowler and likely Hall of Famer has yet to decide whether he’ll play a 15th NFL season, while Minnesota has also been evaluating whether its younger safeties are ready for larger roles.

Everything still points toward the 37 year old either returning to Minnesota or walking away from football altogether. The Vikings have made it clear the door remains open. And Smith has earned the right to take his time making the decision.

Still, Chicago has little to lose by showing some interest if circumstances change… Smith has built a reputation as one of the smartest DBs in the league. And for a Bears defense searching for some stability after Coby Bryant’s injury, adding that type of veteran presence could have immediate value.

Bears need more than just bodies in the secondary

The Chicago Bears aren’t simply replacing one injured starter. Cam Lewis has been asked to bounce between safety and nickel because Kyler Gordon remains unavailable. Elijah Hicks has yet to return. Terell Smith also exited Monday’s practice, leaving the secondary dangerously thin less than a week into camp.

That’s why an experienced veteran makes so much sense.

Now Harrison Smith wouldn’t necessarily have to play every defensive snap. Under defensive backs coach Al Harris, Chicago could use him strategically while allowing Dillon Thieneman to continue developing.

His greatest impact may come before the ball is even snapped, helping organize the secondary and providing another experienced voice alongside Jaylon Johnson and Montez Sweat.

However, if Smith chooses to continue playing, it’d be hard not to imagine him going back to Minnesota. The Vikings know exactly what he means to their defense, and Smith has spent his entire career there.

But until a decision is made, the possibility technically remains alive.

With Coby Bryant expected to miss the start of the regular season and injuries piling up throughout the secondary, the Bears suddenly have every reason to explore every available option.

Even if that means trying to poach one of the greatest defenders in franchise history from a division rival.