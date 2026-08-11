Bears Dealt Catastrophic Blow With Latest Coby Bryant Injury News

After initial optimism, the Chicago Bears are now preparing to spend the entire 2026 season without veteran safety Coby Bryant on the field for their defense.

Bryant suffered a severe injury to his left knee for the Bears while competing against tight end Cole Kmet in a one-on-one drill during August 3’s training-camp practice, prompting immediate concern for Chicago’s most notable free-agent signing of 2026.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Bryant hyperextended his left knee and sustained a bone bruise and small fracture and would miss eight to 10 weeks while he recovered, but he also added that the initial belief was that the 27-year-old had avoided surgery.

Unfortunately, Schefter’s initial update proved too optimistic.

Before August 11’s practice, Bears head coach Ben Johnson announced that Bryant underwent knee surgery on August 7 and will now miss the next four to six months.

“I got to see him today,” Johnson told reporters Tuesday. “He had surgery (last) Friday and looks like he’s going to be more of a four-to-six-month timeline, and so he’s going to be in a hurry to get back to help us out at the end of the year.”

The Bears will kick off their 2026 preseason slate with their exhibition opener against the Cleveland Browns at Soldier Field at 1 p.m. ET on Saturday, August 15.

Coby Bryant’s Updated Timeline Leaves Bears in Bind

The initial outlook on Bryant’s injury was bad enough for the Bears. They signed him to a three-year, $40 million contract in free agency just weeks after he won a Super Bowl with the Seattle Seahawks, believing him an ideal replacement for Kevin Byard III.

The Bears also doubled down on their confidence in Bryant as the new veteran leader of their safety room in the 2026 NFL draft, spending their first-round pick on Oregon’s Dillon Thieneman with the expectation that Bryant’s experience would help him along.

With an updated return timeline of four to six months, though, Bryant’s knee injury has gone from a short-term setback to a season-long catastrophe for Dennis Allen’s defense.

“Coby’s the template for how we all want our team to play,” Johnson said Tuesday. “He was a big part of offense, defense and special teams. The mentality, the mindset, his approach — we loved everything about him. [His injury] certainly takes us back a little bit, but it also provides opportunity for other guys to fill that void.”

The question is: Can the Bears find an adequate replacement for their biggest offseason signing with roughly one month remaining until the season begins on September 13?

Who Will Replace Coby Bryant as Bears’ Free Safety?

Bryant’s long-term injury is a significant blow to the Bears defense, but the good news is they have nearly three full weeks left of camp to sort out their Plan B at free safety.

Unfortunately, the Bears might not have the luxury of solving the problem in-house if they continue to deal with other injuries at the safety position over that crucial period.

The Bears are also currently without top backup safeties Elijah Hicks and Cam Lewis at practice due to injuries. Hicks landed on the active/physically unable to perform (PUP) list when he reported to camp with a shin injury on July 28, while Lewis has missed the past few practices after getting carted off the field during the team’s August 9 practice.

Encouragingly, Bears defensive coordinator Dennis Allen told reporters Monday that he doesn’t believe Lewis’ injury is anything serious, but Lewis has spent more time in the nickel role than at safety over the first few weeks of camp as a fill-in for Kyler Gordon and may need to remain in that role when the season begins if Gordon has not returned.

Alternatively, the Bears could turn to newly signed veteran Xavier Woods to start in Bryant’s place. The 31-year-old signed with Chicago after Bryant’s injury last week and has more than 121 starts on his resume, but he must still earn his keep with the Bears.