Bears TE Cole Kmet Sounds Off After Loss to Lions: ‘I’m Kind of Done’

Cole Kmet is finished finding the silver linings. He just wants a win.

After the team’s ninth loss in a row, this time a 34-17 defeat at the hands of the rival Detroit Lions, the Chicago Bears tight end was asked if there was anything positive he could take from the loss. His response was blunt and beyond straightforward.

“I’m kind of done doing that,” Kmet replied, via CHGO Sports. “I’ve been through this now — you know, two years ago I felt like you’re trying to find positive things. It’s hard for me to be real with myself and find positives when it’s 34-17.”

When reminded rookie quarterback Caleb Williams made some big throws, including a pretty 45-yard touchdown strike to wide receiver Keenan Allen late in the second quarter, Kmet was undeterred.

“It’s great, yeah,” Kmet said. “I think it’s important for younger guys to take steps up and that’s cool to see Caleb be able to do that. But, I mean, at the end of the day, it’s 34-17. Not good enough.”

Bears TE Cole Kmet Has Further Damning Comments After Loss to Lions

With just two games remaining in the regular season, the Bears are currently decimated by injuries, particularly on the offensive line. During the game against the Lions, Chicago lost starting left tackle Braxton Jones and starting left guard Teven Jenkins. Neither returned, with Jones’ injury looking potentially serious.

“It’s never the ideal situation, but I mean they had a ton of injuries, too,” Kmet said, referring to the Lions, “and they seemed to figure it out. So we got to be able to figure that out, adapt. That’s part of being in the NFL.”

Looking back, after Chicago’s Week 15 loss to the Minnesota Vikings, Kmet’s usually positive demeanor had started to make way for frustration.

“I think what I’ve learned through it all is you got to be on your own (expletive) Kmet said after falling to Minnesota, “and trying to get other guys to do certain things or other people to do certain things, it takes away from your preparation. And then if other guys aren’t doing their job or other people aren’t doing their job, that’s on them.”

Kmet Has Become a Leader in the Locker Room

Voted one of the team’s eight captains this year, Kmet has yet to experience a winning season with the franchise he grew up rooting for. Since joining the Bears as a second-round pick in 2020, Chicago has gone 28-54. Here’s what they’ve done every year in that span:

2020: 8 wins, 8 losses

2021: 6 wins, 11 losses

2022: 3 wins, 14 losses

2023: 7 wins, 10 losses

2024: 4 wins, 11 losses (two games remaining)

Considering this, it’s not surprising he’s finally reached the point where he doesn’t have many good things to say.

So far in 15 games this season, Kmet has been targeted 53 times, catching 45 passes for 471 yards and four TDs. His catch percentage of just under 85% is the best in the league, per Next Gen Stats, which makes his lack of targets this season more than a tad baffling. The team should be using him more.

Kmet has demonstrated consistent and measured improvement throughout his career. His size and athleticism make him a mismatch for defenders, particularly in short to intermediate routes and red-zone situations. By getting him more involved, the Bears can exploit these mismatches. But with just two games remaining, you may as well put a bow on the season and start looking toward next year.