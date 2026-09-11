Cole Kmet Shares Heartfelt Message on Caleb Williams, Bears Before Season

There’s always a sense of excitement for Chicago Bears fans as the season is about to start, and honestly, the same can be said for fans of the other 31 NFL teams.

But imagine growing up rooting for the Bears and eventually getting drafted by them and spending the next six years and counting.

That’s exactly what happened to tight end Cole Kmet, and he had a chance to share his thoughts in his article Buckle Up, Chicago! which is a must-read.

Cole Kmet Shares Heartfelt Message on Caleb Williams, Bears

Something that stands out in the article was the way Cole Kmet talked about Caleb Williams and how this is just the beginning of something big.

“First off, let’s talk about Caleb. That guy … I honestly don’t think there’s a limit to how good he can be. He has the best arm I’ve ever seen. And now with Ben here running the show? I’m mainly just excited I get to be around for it. But I’m also just really happy for Caleb. I’m happy we were able to bring in such a great offensive mind in Ben. That those two get to work together. It honestly just makes me happy for my QB. And I think you’re gonna start to see some very special things happening in year two of this offense. Like we’re all gonna look back on this time and be like … Hmmmm, that really was the beginning of something big.”

The biggest part of this quote has to be the emphasis at the end. ESPN’s Ben Solak wrote about the Bears offense earlier in the offseason, and one part that I want to tie back in with Kmet’s comments on Williams is this — “In fact, much of Johnson’s first year in Chicago was not about Williams’ game at all. The Bears’ offense was stripped down to the studs and rebuilt anew, in a process Johnson knew would be painful and slow. But it worked.”

Johnson’s looking at the bigger picture with Williams and the offense, and if fans thought it was electric in Year 1, wait till everyone sees the improvement this season.

Kmet’s Parting Message

At this point in his career, all Cole Kmet cares about is winning a Super Bowl, and that’s a mutual feeling with the rest of the team.

“Buckle up, Chicago,” Kmet wrote. “Because winning the Super Bowl is the goal this season, plain and simple.”

And his parting message ties in that urge to win a Super Bowl with his everlasting love for the Bears.

“Ultimately, I just want to win games and represent for this city, and for this team that I’ve loved since way back when I got that badass Urlacher jersey for Christmas. I want to do all I can to help bring another Lombardi Trophy home to Chicago. And hopefully we can all join together to make that happen this season, because I’d love to see all of you on Michigan Avenue for a big parade this winter if everything goes our way.”

There’s a lot more that Kmet wrote in his article, so please check it out if you have a chance!