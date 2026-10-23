Bears Give Grim Update After Carting Off Cole Kmet in Win Over Patriots

The Chicago Bears had few details to share about the knee injury that forced them to cart off veteran tight end Cole Kmet during Week 7’s win over the New England Patriots, but what they did say set a grim tone about his outlook.

Kmet sustained a right knee injury after making an 8-yard reception late in the fourth quarter of the Bears’ win over the Patriots on Thursday Night Football and left the field on a medical cart with a full brace on his leg, flashing a thumbs-up as he exited.

Afterward, Bears head coach Ben Johnson said he did not yet know the extent of Kmet’s injury, but he seemed to suggest that the 27-year-old could miss significant time.

“We’ll know a little more tomorrow, but I don’t think it looks very good,” Johnson told reporters in Thursday night’s postgame.

Caleb Williams Vows to Help Cole Kmet Through Injury

Getty Cole Kmet was carted off the field in the fourth quarter of Week 7’s win.

If Kmet misses significant time, it would be a major blow for the Bears offense.

While former first-round pick Colston Loveland has largely taken over as the Bears’ primary pass-catching tight end in Johnson’s offense, Kmet remains a core component in a Chicago offense that leans heavily on two- and three-tight end looks to run the ball.

According to Pro Football Focus, no tight end in the NFL had played more blocking snaps than Kmet (197) through the first six weeks of the season coming into Week 7.

Beyond his on-field value, Kmet is also one of the most beloved players in the Bears’ locker room as a veteran leader, adding to the sting of his injury — as starting quarterback Caleb Williams highlighted when talking about him during Thursday’s postgame.

“I don’t have the words to describe what Cole is to me, what Cole is to this team and this organization,” Williams said after the 30-24 win. “He is the longest-tenured Bear, I believe. He’s been through it. And it’s challenging. It’s tough. And I’ll be right there with him through every step of whatever the injury is.

“I mean, Cole has been there for me every step of the way — through the first year, through the second year and now through this year. I could only do the same for him.”

Bears Will Need Rookie Sam Roush While Cole Kmet is Out

Getty Chicago Bears rookie tight end Sam Roush.

The Bears will head into Friday seeking more information on Kmet’s injured knee along with more clarity on when he might return to the field — if he returns at all during the 2026 season.

For however long Kmet is out, though, Chicago will also need more out of third-round rookie Sam Roush.

Roush was a surprise third-round pick for the Bears in the 2026 NFL draft, but the 23-year-old has yet to live up to his ambitious Day 2 selection as he nears the midpoint of his rookie season.

Through seven games, Roush has just three catches for 33 yards on five targets, but his lackluster receiving production is about as expected for a No. 3 tight end playing behind two more prolific pass-catchers in Loveland and Kmet.

The bigger issue has been Roush’s discipline on offense and special teams. He had a brutal game against the Minnesota Vikings in Week 2, dropping a pass, committing a drive-killing penalty and missing his assignment on a field goal that resulted in a blocked kick.

Roush also made a fielding error on special teams in Week 3’s win over Philadelphia, attempting to down a kick inside the 5-yard line but accidentally touching the goal line with his foot and giving the Eagles a touchback.

The Bears can tolerate a learning curve for a third-string rookie, but Roush will need to figure it out in a hurry if Kmet’s injury bumps him up into the No. 2/No. 1B role.