Bears’ Undrafted Free Agent May Lead To Cole Kmet Trade Actually Happening

Chicago Bears fan favorite tight end Cole Kmet has been a popular topic this offseason. With the emergence of first-round pick Colston Loveland last season and the team’s decision to draft Sam Roush in the third round, in many ways, Kmet could find himself on the outside looking in by season’s end.

The Bears’ wealth of options at tight end has made Kmet a popular trade candidate. Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox recently reinforced this belief in an article listing the Top 10 players on the Trade Block following Mandatory Minicamp.

Cole Kmet Gaining Traction As Top Trade Candidate To Succeed Travis Kelce

In it, Kmet lands at the number three slot. Knox writes, “The Chicago Bears won’t be eager to move tight end Cole Kmet, especially not after restructuring his contract to better align with his current role. Still, that doesn’t mean that Kmet is viewed as a permanent fixture of Chicago’s offense. While Kmet has made 91 starts and tallied just under 3,000 receiving yards in six seasons with the Bears, his time in Chicago could be nearing its end.”

Knox goes on to make the case for Kmet’s spot within the stacked tight end room and then suggests that teams in need of a pass-catching tight end, like the Carolina Panthers and Kansas City Chiefs, are potential suitors.

Kmet to the Chiefs has been rumored before. The biggest draw is Kmet acting as a successor to Travis Kelce. Seeing Kmet’s connection with Caleb Williams in the clutch last season, as well as his preestablished success in the league, and being just 27 years old, would make him a worthy option.

However, as much sense as Kmet would make to land in Kansas City, it would have to make equally, if not more sense for Chicago to move off of him.

Knox’s projected trade value for Kmet was a conditional 2027 4th-round pick or a veteran defender, most likely an edge or defensive back.

Kmet still being on the roster this far into the offseason suggests that his value may be even higher than what Knox believes.

Just because Kmet may end up third on the depth chart for tight ends doesn’t mean he’s not having an impact on the field. The Chicago Bears implemented 12 and 13-personnel, two and three-tight-end formations at the second-highest rates last season. Tie this usage with Kmet’s recent comments on the Bears’ offense, and there appears to be no indication from his end that he may be on the move.

However, as the Myles-Garrett for Jared Verse trade reinforced, any player can be moved for the right price, and sometimes you don’t see it coming.

Perhaps the biggest factor deciding Kmet’s fate revolves around a player who might not even make the roster.

Hayden Large’s Development Could Decide Cole Kmet’s Fate

Sam Roush wasn’t the only tight end the Bears added this offseason. They signed Iowa Hawkeyes prospect Hayden Large as an undrafted free agent.

Ben Johnson told reporters at rookie minicamp, “He was one of the guys we identified, well before the draft, that he’s a player we really liked.” Large was recently listed as a ‘sleeper’ to make the Bears’ final roster.

Large’s skill set highlights his blocking ability and versatility as a fullback hybrid option. If he progresses well in training camp and Roush continues to settle well into the tight end two role, that would make Kmet even more expendable. At that point, having the option to add a player at a position of need in exchange for Kmet may become too enticing to pass up.

Large’s development could be the biggest factor looming over Kmet’s future in Chicago.