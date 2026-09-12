Bears Could Part Ways With $50 Million Fan Favorite After New Additions

Chicago Bears tight end Cole Kmet was the subject of several trade rumors this offseason before the team tipped its hand with regards to its predominant offensive strategies.

The Bears restructured Kmet’s $50 million contract to create more salary cap space this offseason, which all but guarantees his position with the franchise through 2026. However, the team can save $10 million against the salary cap in 2027 by cutting or trading Kmet as he heads into a contract year.

So while parting ways with Kmet at any point before the mid-season trade deadline no longer makes any sense for Chicago, saying goodbye to him in return for a draft asset next spring is an entirely viable outcome.

Bears Added Rookie TEs Sam Roush, Hayden Large This Year After Drafting Colston Loveland Top 10 in 2025

Chicago wants to play a certain style under head coach Ben Johnson, and Kmet fits the mold perfectly — but so do a couple of rookies the team brought in at the position over the last several months.

The Bears want to run the ball as effectively as any team in the NFL, which they essentially did in 2025 by finishing third league-wide in total rushing yards per game (144.5). Johnson also likes to create conflict for defenders by lining up in 12, and even 13, personnel on frequent occasions, which means two or three tight ends on the field, respectively.

Kmet can block and he is an above-average pass-catcher, so he fits that style of play perfectly and remains valuable even after the Bears drafted Colston Loveland No. 10 overall last year and made him the TE1 immediately.

Chicago then drafted Sam Roush in Round 3 this year, who was an elite-level blocker and pass-catcher at the tight end spot in college. The Bears also decided to roster undrafted rookie tight end/fullback Hayden Large out of Iowa, who begins the season on the injured reserve list and will miss at least the first four games.

The decision to draft Roush in the first place is a strong indicator that he and Loveland are the future of the position, with Large potentially stepping into a third-string role next year if Roush elevates into the TE2 spot.

Cole Kmet’s Salary in 2027 Will Be Hard for Bears to Justify

Johnson was highly complimentary of Kmet during a recent media session, though that doesn’t preclude the team in the least from considering its options on the tight end as he heads into his age-28 campaign in 2027.

“He’s phenomenal,” Johnson said. “He’s Chicago through and through. He loves this place and the people here and that radiates in how he goes about his business and how he comes to work every morning.”

Chicago must consider its finances after a decision this week to extend running back D’Andre Swift on a $34 million deal over three years and with a monster extension looming for quarterback Caleb Williams.

The team can make some significant cuts next offseason and stack some cap space to improve the defense, but it may be difficult for Chicago to justify paying its backup tight end an eight-figure salary given the depth the the Bears are building behind Kmet at the position and how many other needs the franchise faces on the opposite side of the football.