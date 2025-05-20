Bears Top Draft Pick Predicted to Virtually Erase $50 Million Star

Cole Kmet has been a cornerstone of the Chicago Bears offense since being drafted in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft. Over five seasons, he has been both consistent and reliable, never missing a game over his five seasons.

The Bears added another tight end in the draft this year, nabbing Colston Loveland with the 10th overall pick. Loveland, a standout out of the University of Michigan, has been lauded for his versatility and pass-catching abilities.

Analysts immediately drew parallels between Loveland and Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta, especially considering new Bears head coach Ben Johnson’s previous role in developing LaPorta. Despite concerns about a recent shoulder injury, Loveland’s potential to thrive in Johnson’s offense garnered high praise, with draft grades ranging from A to B+.

In his annual regular season projections, Mike Clay of ESPN has Loveland’s presence virtually erasing Kmet’s, however. Clay has Loveland catching 54 passes on 81 targets for 592 yards and four touchdowns. He has Kmet’s role significantly reduced, predicting the Bears vet will finish with just 21 catches on 27 targets for 172 yards and a lone TD.

Let’s discuss.

Why Colston Loveland Won’t Erase Cole Kmet in Bears Offense

Here’s the thing about Kmet: He’s going to be very difficult for anyone to erase. In 2023, Kmet finished with career-highs in catches (73) and yards ( 719), also hauling in six touchdowns. His numbers dipped slightly in 2024 to 47 receptions for 474 yards and four TDs, but he was still a huge asset on offense. Clay projecting Loveland’s presence will lower the veteran TE’s yardage total to under 200 yards feels borderline ridiculous.

Kmet, who is just one year into the three-year, $50 million deal he signed last year, has also had 17 TD grabs over the last three seasons, so he’s a far bigger red zone threat than Clay seems to view him, as well.

In Johnson’s tenure as the Lions’ offensive coordinator, he showcased his ability to maximize tight end talent. Under Johnson’s guidance, LaPorta had a record-breaking rookie season in 2023, recording 86 receptions for 889 yards and 10 touchdowns. But Detroit never had the type of one-two punch at TE the way the Bears do.

Johnson’s offense is heavy on 12-personnel, meaning it often utilizes and features tight ends as primary targets. With Johnson now at the helm in Chicago, it’s likely that both Kmet and Loveland will see lots of targets, particularly in the red zone.

Kmet’s Usage in 2024 Feels Like an Outlier

Kmet, a team captain in 2024, is a favorite in both the locker room and amongst the fan base. The fact that he had a down season in 2024 speaks more to the team’s former offensive coordinator Shane Waldron, who was fired before season’s end, than it does to anything else. Waldron was the topic of Chicago sports radio for months due to his inability to design a functioning offense, and he faced loads of criticism for his poor usage of Kmet in particular.

Now, with Johnson taking the reins, expect both Kmet and Loveland to be huge parts of the offense moving forward. According to ESPN insider Courtney Cronin, “the Bears are adamant Kmet will maintain a significant role despite a dip in his production last year.”

If anything, the combination of Kmet’s experience and Loveland’s potential under Johnson offers a promising outlook for the Bears and their offense.