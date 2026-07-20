Bears’ TE Colston Loveland Reveals The AFC Contender He Thought Would Draft Him

Things seemed to have worked out for Colston Loveland and the Chicago Bears. Initially, many were shocked when Loveland came off the board at 10th overall in 2025. Tyler Warren was relatively regarded as the top tight end prospect heading into the draft, and the Bears didn’t have a particular need at the position with Cole Kmet in play. Now over a year removed from that decision, it appears that not only did the Bears make the right decision, but it makes more sense why another tight end made sense.

However, in an appearance on Bussin’ With The Boys last week, Loveland himself revealed that even he was shocked by the Bears’ pick.

“So, when (the Bears) picked me up, I was definitely surprised, but I kind of knew, like, Pro Day when we met, and I feel like I killed that s***, you know? Yeah, I think I did good,” he said. “So, I wasn’t really too surprised, and like you said, they didn’t really like need, but Ben’s [Johnson] philosophy is we’re gonna get the best player.”

Loveland’s rookie campaign got off to a bit of a slow start due to a limited offseason after recovering from a Type V AC joint dislocation in his shoulder; however, in the second half of the season, he came on strong.

Loveland recorded 713 receiving yards and six touchdowns during the regular season and turned into Caleb Williams’ go-to target during the playoffs.

Loveland was targeted a team-high 25 times across two postseason performances and became the first rookie tight end to ever record over eight receptions and over 100 receiving yards in a playoff game after his career-best 137-yard Wild Card game against the Green Bay Packers.

While it’s hard to picture Loveland being on any other team now, at the time the former Michigan tight end believed he was poised to end up playing for his former head coach.

Colston Loveland Thought He’d Reunite With Jim Harbaugh As A Charger

Loveland revealed in his Bussin’ With The Boys interview that he expected the Los Angeles Chargers to draft him.

“I think Chargers. Yeah, 22 or wherever they were?” Loveland stated. “That was my only visit I had, and then Coach [Jim] Harbaugh really told me, he’s like, ‘You know, if you’re there, we’ll grab you.’”

While that scenario plays out in an alternate reality, ultimately the Chargers landed Orande Gadsden in the fifth round of this one. Gadsden flashed potential his rookie year, including a 164-yard performance against the Indianapolis Colts.

Both 2025 tight end draftees are looking to grow during their sophomore seasons. Loveland in particular may be on the verge of superstardom as he is expected to explode in year two of Ben Johnson’s offense.

Colston Loveland on Caleb Williams Comfortability Within Ben Johnson’s Offense

The Bears look primed to take another leap in 2026. Loveland attributes the team’s growth to the good tension Ben Johnson put on Caleb Williams last season.

“Really pushing him [Caleb Williams], putting a lot on his plate, seeing what he could handle…Really throwing everything at him and us as a team…But seeing the transition from OTAs to like struggling to get play off, you know everyone’s learning this new playbook…And then I mean, you seen it throughout the year just finally clicked, and then now going into year two even more comfortable.”

The Bears often thrived in uncomfortability last year amid their league-high seven 4th-quarter comeback wins. Entering a season where they can play more relaxed could be truly scary for the rest of the NFL.