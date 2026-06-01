Bears Receive Glowing Message on Colston Loveland, Logan Jones Before Season

The Chicago Bears, to the team’s delight, enjoyed a successful 2025 season, thanks in large part to the youngsters stepping up. Guys like Luther Burden, Colston Loveland, and Kyle Monangai made their presence felt as rookies, and the trend is expected to continue in 2026 with the new rookie class featuring Dillon Thieneman, Logan Jones, and Zavion Thomas.

“I think (Assistant General Manager) Jeff King hit it a couple days ago, and that’s really that we’re looking for high level competitors,” head coach Ben Johnson said regarding the 2026 rookie class. “Guys that if you took football away from, they really don’t know what to do with themselves. It’s a huge part. They eat it, they sleep it, they breathe it. And I think we’re able to identify those type of guys. When you have guys like that, they usually find a way to come out on top.”

Two youngsters that ESPN recently had glowing takes on? Loveland and Jones.

Colston Loveland Expected to Take Massive Leap in Year 2

ESPN analyst Matt Miller believes Colston Loveland will be one of five 2025 draft picks who will enjoy a second-year jump.

“Chicago’s offense is suddenly flush with young, talented pass catchers, but it’s Loveland who could be its breakout star,” Miller wrote. “He was on fire at the end of last season, recording 26 receptions for 370 yards and two TDs in Chicago’s final four games (including the playoffs). Loveland was at times the focal point of coach Ben Johnson’s offense, which should continue in 2026 — especially with wide receiver DJ Moore now in Buffalo.”

Not only is Loveland projected to have a breakout sophomore season, but PFF’s Bradley Locker took the prediction a step further and believes Loveland could be an All-Pro in 2026.

“The Bears’ offense exploded last season, placing ninth in success rate during Ben Johnson’s first year. A significant part of that improved efficiency was Loveland, who looked unstoppable late in the season. Indeed, Loveland’s 86.9 PFF receiving grade was the second-best among qualified tight ends from Week 9 onward, as were his 34 first downs gained. …With Travis Kelce declining of late and George Kittle’s status uncertain after suffering a torn Achilles in the playoffs, Loveland should be firmly in the All-Pro mix alongside Trey McBride and Brock Bowers.”

Logan Jones Could Break Expectations As a Rookie

Loveland isn’t the only youngster ESPN believes will break out. NFL draft analyst Jordan Reid pinned Logan Jones as one of five underrated rookies who ‘could have a big impact despite not being picked in Round 1.’

“The sudden retirement of Drew Dalman left a huge hole at center for the Bears in the long term,” Reid wrote. “Chicago traded for Garrett Bradbury to be its presumptive starter in 2026, but he’ll be a free agent after the 2026 season. Jones could be the centerpiece of Chicago’s O-line in 2027 and beyond.”

Jones is already an experienced 24-year-old center who started all 13 games at center in 2023 and missed just one game each season in 2024 and 2025.

The best course of action would be for Bradbury to start the first few games of the season and for Jones to come in and give the Bears crucial snaps during the mid-to-late half of his rookie season.