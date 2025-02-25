Bears Insider Adds Wrinkle to Myles Garrett Trade Rumors

Things may get equally interesting and dramatic for the Chicago Bears this offseason.

Chicago is fourth in the NFL in salary cap space ($80 million) and the team’s needs are fairly plentiful, with offensive and defensive lines requiring the most attention. Another pass rusher to pair with Montez Sweat will be at or near the top of the Bears’ list, and insider Courtney Cronin of ESPN included two names in her recent report about how the team might address its roster needs.

“Chicago needs to upgrade its defensive end spot opposite Sweat, Cronin wrote. “This year’s draft class is deep at defensive line, which could allow Poles to choose a pass rusher at No. 10 and add some youth to a D-line that is aging (Sweat will be 29 next season while nose tackle Andrew Billings will be 30).”

Adding a top-tier pass rusher in the draft could get tricky, though. Noting ESPN draft analyst Field Yates “has four defensive linemen off the board by the time Chicago drafts in the first round and has six selected from Nos. 11 to 32,” Cronin suggested the Bears may look for pass rush help elsewhere.

“The Bears could land one of the top defensive linemen in free agency or possibly a trade,” Cronin added, before naming names. “Myles Garrett, who had 14 sacks in back-to-back seasons, has requested a trade from Cleveland. Philadelphia’s Josh Sweat, who is set for free agency, was a game-wrecker in the Super Bowl with 2.5 sacks.”

Why Bears Making Trade for DE Myles Garrett Remains Possible

A six-time Pro Bowler and four-time first-team All-Pro for the Browns, Garrett has amassed 102.5 career sacks and recently requested a trade, expressing a desire to join a Super Bowl contender. The Bears aren’t there yet, but money talks, and if the Bears are willing to pay, an acquisition like Garrett is on the table.

“In a letter to season ticket holders last week, team president and CEO Kevin Warren vowed that Johnson and Poles will be ‘aggressive’ in free agency, while noting the Bears also have three of the top 41 picks in the draft,” Cronin also noted.

Financially, the Bears are well-positioned to absorb Garrett’s contract, especially with quarterback Caleb Williams on a cost-effective rookie deal.

Additionally, the Bears possess valuable draft capital, including the No 10th overall selection, as well as two high second-rounders (No. 39 and No. 41), which could be leveraged to facilitate the trade. This combination of cap space and draft assets makes the Bears a viable and attractive destination for Garrett.

Why Bears Could Address Pass Rushing Needs in Upcoming Draft

The 2025 NFL draft boasts a formidable class of edge rushers, each bringing unique strengths to the field. Here’s a detailed overview of the top prospects:

Abdul Carter out of Penn State will be gone by the time Chicago picks at 10, but there are several other options who might fall to Chicago at No. 10.

James Pearce Jr. out of Tennessee is a twitchy and explosive and at 6’5” he moves with agility uncommon for his size. Pearce amassed 38 tackles, 13 tackles for loss and 7.5 sacks in 2024. While his technique is still developing, his natural athleticism positions him as a top prospect.

Out of Marshall, Mike Green is another well-built edge with explosive burst off the line. His lateral quickness allows him to penetrate gaps effectively. Green’s consistent physicality and balance make him a reliable defender. In his final season, he led the NCAA with a whopping. 17.0 sacks, complemented by 81 tackles and 3 forced fumbles.

Georgia’s Mykel Williams is another edge to watch. He uses a violent and swift arm-over move, particularly effective when attacking inside. Williams’ explosive first step and relentless motor contributed to his strong performance, including 9 TFLs and 5.0 sacks in his final season.

Whichever route the Bears go, they’ll be looking to add the most impactful presence on the line. We’ll see which direction they take.