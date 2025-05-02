Bears Predicted to Part Ways With Veteran WR After Drafting Luther Burden

Wide receiver Olamide Zaccheaus signed a one-year contract with the Chicago Bears in March of 2025, with many thinking he’d be a solid WR3 option.

A month later, new head coach Ben Johnson and company took standout WR Luther Burden III in the second round of the NFL Draft, leaving Zaccheaus’ place a huge question mark.

At 5-foot-8 and 193 pounds, Zaccheaus was expected to play a key role as a slot receiver, while also contributing on special teams. With career totals of 149 catches for 1,998 yards and 13 touchdowns, Zaccheaus remains a notable addition. But Kevin Fishbain of The Athletic thinks the addition of Burden may make the WRs room — featuring DJ Moore, Rome Odunze, Devin Duvernay and Tyler Scott, among others — a tad too crowded.

“I liked the Zaccheaus signing — still do — but there was room to upgrade at the No. 3 receiver spot, especially for the long term,” Fishbain wrote on April 29, before making an eyebrow-raising prediction.

“Burden’s skill set is so dynamic that you can understand why Johnson would want him in this offense with Moore and Odunze. Getting someone for Williams who can catch a quick slant and take off is going to be impactful. If Duvernay wins the return job, he’ll make the team, leaving the competition open for the No. 6 spot, where Scott, the 2023 fourth-rounder, will be the favorite.”

Bears Cutting WR Tyler Scott Seems More Likely Than Them Cutting Olamide Zaccheaus

Zaccheaus, an undrafted wide receiver from the University of Virginia, has carved out a decent NFL career. He signed with the Atlanta Falcons as an UDFA in 2019. Over four seasons with the Falcons, he amassed 94 catches for 1,328 yards and eight touchdowns. In 2023, he signed a one-year deal with the Philadelphia Eagles, finishing with 10 receptions for 164 yards and two touchdowns during the season.

The 2024 season was a bit of a breakout for Zaccheaus. He signed with the Washington Commanders, reuniting with former Falcons head coach Dan Quinn. In Washington last season, he finished with career highs in receptions (45) and yards (506), also snagging three TDs over 17 games.

Beyond his role as a receiver, Zaccheaus has also contributed on special teams, averaging 10.4 yards per punt return on 20 career returns.

A fourth-round pick for the Bears in 2023, Scott has had a disappointing start to his young career so far. He caught 17 passes on 32 targets for 198 yards as a rookie, but his 2024 campaign was virtually nonexistent. He was targeted just one time all season, catching a lone pass for five yards. Sure, Bears GM Ryan Poles saw something he liked in Scott, but the 5-foot-11, 185-pound wideout has yet to deliver.

Fishbain is a knowledgable analyst and insider, so it’s entirely possible he knows something we don’t. But based on recent performance and overall contributions alone, the choice between Scott and Zaccheaus feels like an easy one.

A Closer Look at What New Chicago Bears WR Luther Burden III Brings to the Table

It’s easy to see why the addition of Burden, who had a standout collegiate career at the University of Missouri, has put added pressure on the likes of Zaccheaus and Scott.

Over three seasons at Mizzou, Burden amassed 192 receptions for 2,263 yards and 21 touchdowns, placing him among the top receivers in Missouri’s history. His sophomore year in 2023 was particularly impressive. He finished with 86 catches for 1,212 yards and nine TDs, earning him First-Team All-SEC honors and recognition as a Biletnikoff Award semifinalist. Burden also contributed as a rusher and punt returner, so he has value in multiple facets.

Johnson will likely utilize Burden’s diverse skill set in some pretty creative ways. Burden’s ability to play both inside and outside receiver positions, combined with his route-running precision and physicality after the catch, should him a valuable plug-and-play asset.

Where that leaves Zaccheaus, Scott and the rest of the Bears WRs remains to be seen.