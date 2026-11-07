Bears Urged to Trade for Super Bowl Champion After Cole Kmet Injury

The Chicago Bears could be in the market for another tight end ahead of the November 10 NFL trade deadline, and one Super Bowl champion has emerged as an intriguing option.

Following Cole Kmet‘s season-ending knee injury, Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox named the Bears an ideal landing spot for Philadelphia Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert, who could become available as Philadelphia continues to struggle.

Goedert, 31, is playing on an expiring contract and could give Chicago an experienced replacement for Kmet as the Bears look to make another playoff run.

And with the Eagles reportedly willing to entertain offers for Goedert, this is a trade scenario worth keeping an eye on.

Bears Linked to Dallas Goedert in Trade Proposal

“The Chicago Bears would be a terrific landing spot for Goedert,” Knox wrote, pointing to Kmet’s injury and the importance of multiple tight end formations in Ben Johnson’s offense.

Cole Kmet suffered a serious right knee injury during Chicago’s 30-24 victory over the New England Patriots. Johnson confirmed the following day that the veteran would miss the remainder of the season, leaving Colston Loveland and rookie Sam Roush as the only healthy tight ends on the Bears’ active roster at the time.

While Kmet had recorded just 10 receptions for 87 yards and one touchdown through seven games, his importance to the offense went well beyond his receiving production.

He was one of Chicago’s most reliable blockers and gave Johnson the flexibility to use two or three tight ends without sacrificing much in the passing game. Now that flexibility is in jeopardy.

Dallas Goedert could help replace some of what Chicago lost. He also wouldn’t necessarily require a massive investment, likely a high Day 3 draft pick.

And with the Eagles having lost six consecutive games and facing an uncertain future, trading an aging player on an expiring contract could make sense for general manager Howie Roseman.

Bears Face Difficult Decision After Cole Kmet Injury

The Chicago Bears have already shown they’re willing to make aggressive moves this season by trading for defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons from the Tennessee Titans. But another trade for Dallas Goedert would present a different kind of decision.

For starters, the Bears still have Colston Loveland, who has emerged as one of Caleb Williams‘ most important receiving options. Chicago also invested a third round pick in Sam Roush earlier this year, and Johnson has made it clear that he wants to give the rookie more opportunities.

“We’ve been very pleased with the improvement that [Roush] has made over these first seven weeks,” Johnson said. “There’s a high likelihood that his rep count is going to go up.”

Roush has recorded just three receptions for 33 yards this season, but Chicago drafted him for more than his receiving ability.

And while the rookie hasn’t exactly made a huge impact through his first eight games, bringing in another veteran could limit the opportunities Johnson wants to give him.

Now giving up another pick for a 31 year old tight end might be difficult to justify, especially if the coaching staff believes Roush can handle a larger role. Still, the Bears are clearly trying to win right now.

Whether Poles is willing to make another move remains unclear. There has been no confirmed report of negotiations between Chicago and Philadelphia.

But with the trade deadline approaching and the Eagles reportedly open to listening to offers, Goedert is certainly a name worth watching.