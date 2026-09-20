Vikings’ Dallas Turner Shares Words of Support for Bears’ Caleb Williams After Injury

It’s a sad day for Chicago Bears fans after not only losing 9-3 to the Minnesota Vikings, but also seeing star quarterback Caleb Williams go down with a serious injury.

Williams, who had to be carted to the locker room after suffering a non-contact injury during the fourth quarter.

“Here’s Caleb Williams being carted off,” NFL insider Jordan Schultz posted on X with a video of Williams being carted to the locker room. “Clearly very upset, but did give the cheering Bears’ crowd a thumbs up. ”

After the game, NFL reporter Stacey Dales caught up with Vikings pass rusher Dallas Turner, who shared some words of support for Williams.

Vikings’ Dallas Turner Shares Words of Support for Bears’ Caleb Williams

After the game, Dallas Turner commented on Caleb Williams’ injury, saying, “I took a knee, and I prayed for him — I didn’t like to see a guy like that down.”

“What a response,” Dales tweeted out. “What a guy.”

Turner managed to sack Williams once before he went down with the injury, and Tyson Bagent to close out the game.

So what’s the timeline for Williams’ injury?

Several sports doctors on X are leaning towards his injury being a right hamstring issue, with Jeff Mueller tweeting, “Stronger confirmation for me that it’s a Right hamstring. He reaches for the back of his leg as he rolls over, then favors right leg coming off the field after the long step. I’m not thinking Achilles or other,” and David J. Chao adding, “By video, apparent right hamstring strain. Carted to locker room. Hazard of wet weather and early season.”

Now, the Bears ruled out Williams with a hamstring injury, which is a good sign, but it’s not confirmed yet that he in fact suffered a hamstring injury and not something more devastating like an Achilles injury.

One fan, @TomlinDoesIt, posted a photo of Williams walking after the game on his own power with the caption, “Just passed Caleb Williams walking around by the locker room … he was smiling and in good spirits … very lite limp … nothing around the leg in question … ”

Hopefully Williams can come back and not miss the entire 2026 season.

Ben Johnson Comments on Williams Injury

After the game, head coach Ben Johnson spoke with the Bears media and commented on Williams’ injury:

“Yeah, I just saw him a second ago. He’s in good spirits, a team player.”

Johnson also said the team doesn’t know the severity of his injury yet, but is happen it’s not a knee injury.

“You could kind of see it in real time. I’m actually happy that it’s nothing with the knee. That was my first inclination, but the hamstring can be pretty damaging as well, so we’ll see how bad it is tomorrow and we’ll go from there.”