Dan Campbell Had 3-Word Message for New Bears HC Ben Johnson

For the first time ever this coming NFL season, Dan Campbell and Ben Johnson will be opposing head coaches.

Johnson spent the past four years working as an assistant under Campbell in Detroit, but in January of 2025, their professional trajectories diverged when Johnson accepted the head coaching position for the Chicago Bears.

Both coaches are currently in Indianapolis for the NFL Scouting Combine, and when speaking with the media, Campbell revealed the key three words necessary for success he gave both Johnson and his former defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn, who was hired as the head coach of the New York Jets.

“I told Ben Johnson and AG (Aaron Glenn) the most important thing you’ll do as a head coach is hire your staff,” Campbell said on February 25, via CHGO.

Dan Campbell Calls Ben Johnson’s New Coaching Staff ‘Outstanding’

Since getting hired in Chicago, Johnson has assembled a diverse and intriguing staff that includes Dennis Allen as defensive coordinator and Declan Doyle as offensive coordinator. Allen brings head coaching experience from his tenure with the New Orleans Saints (2022–2024), while Doyle, at 29, became the youngest OC in the league, having previously served as the Denver Broncos’ tight ends coach.

You can color Campbell impressed with the football minds Johnson has gathered around him.

“He’s built an outstanding coaching staff from the guys that I know personally,” Campbell said at the Combine, via 670 The Score’s Chris Emma. “Certainly, I worked with (Dennis Allen), Dan Roushar, a number of guys over there that I think are really good coaches. Look, it’s going to be different to see him there on the other sideline since he’s been on ours for four years. That’ll be different. But that’s the way this game works.”

The Lions head coach also gave Bears fans a preview of what they may be in store for with Johnson running the show.

“He’s got a good eye for what he’s looking for, guys he thinks can play a certain role for us,” Campbell added. “I think he and I saw things very much alike, so that helps. But he’s got a good eye for those things. Certainly, he didn’t lack input on players he liked or what he saw, what he thought they could do. Just like everyone else on our staff – if they got a vision for a guy and they believe in him, speak up. And he was one of those guys who did it.”

Both Coaches Have Worked Together Off & On Since 2012

Campbell and Johnson’s professional relationship began during their tenure with the Miami Dolphins. In 2012, Johnson joined the Dolphins as an offensive assistant, while Campbell served as the team’s TEs coach. Their collaboration deepened in 2015 when Campbell was appointed Miami’s interim head coach, and he promoted Johnson to his old role as tight ends coach.

Their paths converged again in Detroit when Campbell was hired as head coach of the Lions in 2021. He brought Johnson onto his staff, initially retaining him as the TEs coach. Impressed by what he saw, Campbell promoted him to OC in 2022. Under Johnson’s guidance, the Lions’ offense flourished, finishing with the best scoring offense in football last year (33.2 points per game).

Johnson also recruited some key assistants away from Detroit to join him in Chicago, including Antwaan Randle El and J.T. Barrett. Now, they’ll join forces to try and beat their former boss twice a year in the NFC North.

“He’s still my friend,” Campbell said about Johnson. “I love him dearly. But we’re going to have to play him twice a year.”