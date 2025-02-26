Hi, Subscriber

Dan Campbell Had 3-Word Message for New Bears HC Ben Johnson

  • 1 Shares
  • Updated
Dan Campbell
Getty
Head coach Dan Campbell of the Detroit Lions speaks to the media during the NFL Scouting Combine.

For the first time ever this coming NFL season, Dan Campbell and Ben Johnson will be opposing head coaches.

Johnson spent the past four years working as an assistant under Campbell in Detroit, but in January of 2025, their professional trajectories diverged when Johnson accepted the head coaching position for the Chicago Bears.

Both coaches are currently in Indianapolis for the NFL Scouting Combine, and when speaking with the media, Campbell revealed the key three words necessary for success he gave both Johnson and his former defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn, who was hired as the head coach of the New York Jets.

“I told Ben Johnson and AG (Aaron Glenn) the most important thing you’ll do as a head coach is hire your staff,” Campbell said on February 25, via CHGO.

Dan Campbell Calls Ben Johnson’s New Coaching Staff ‘Outstanding’

Since getting hired in Chicago, Johnson has assembled a diverse and intriguing staff that includes Dennis Allen as defensive coordinator and Declan Doyle as offensive coordinator. Allen brings head coaching experience from his tenure with the New Orleans Saints (2022–2024), while Doyle, at 29, became the youngest OC in the league, having previously served as the Denver Broncos’ tight ends coach.

You can color Campbell impressed with the football minds Johnson has gathered around him.

“He’s built an outstanding coaching staff from the guys that I know personally,” Campbell said at the Combine, via 670 The Score’s Chris Emma. “Certainly, I worked with (Dennis Allen), Dan Roushar, a number of guys over there that I think are really good coaches. Look, it’s going to be different to see him there on the other sideline since he’s been on ours for four years. That’ll be different. But that’s the way this game works.”

The Lions head coach also gave Bears fans a preview of what they may be in store for with Johnson running the show.

“He’s got a good eye for what he’s looking for, guys he thinks can play a certain role for us,” Campbell added. “I think he and I saw things very much alike, so that helps. But he’s got a good eye for those things. Certainly, he didn’t lack input on players he liked or what he saw, what he thought they could do. Just like everyone else on our staff – if they got a vision for a guy and they believe in him, speak up. And he was one of those guys who did it.”

Both Coaches Have Worked Together Off & On Since 2012

Campbell and Johnson’s professional relationship began during their tenure with the Miami Dolphins. In 2012, Johnson joined the Dolphins as an offensive assistant, while Campbell served as the team’s TEs coach. Their collaboration deepened in 2015 when Campbell was appointed Miami’s interim head coach, and he promoted Johnson to his old role as tight ends coach.

Their paths converged again in Detroit when Campbell was hired as head coach of the Lions in 2021. He brought Johnson onto his staff, initially retaining him as the TEs coach. Impressed by what he saw, Campbell promoted him to OC in 2022. Under Johnson’s guidance, the Lions’ offense flourished, finishing with the best scoring offense in football last year (33.2 points per game).

Johnson also recruited some key assistants away from Detroit to join him in Chicago, including Antwaan Randle El and J.T. Barrett. Now, they’ll join forces to try and beat their former boss twice a year in the NFC North.

“He’s still my friend,” Campbell said about Johnson. “I love him dearly. But we’re going to have to play him twice a year.”

Beth Mishler-Elmore Beth Mishler-Elmore is a Heavy sports contributor based in the Midwest, focusing on the NFL, NBA and WNBA. More about Beth Mishler-Elmore

Read More
, ,

Chicago Bears Players

Maurice Alexander's headshot M. Alexander
Keenan Allen's headshot K. Allen
Kiran Amegadjie's headshot K. Amegadjie
Tyson Bagent's headshot T. Bagent
Ryan Bates's headshot R. Bates
Theo Benedet's headshot T. Benedet
Andrew Billings's headshot A. Billings
Josh Blackwell's headshot J. Blackwell
Austin Booker's headshot A. Booker
Larry Borom's headshot L. Borom
Swayze Bozeman's headshot S. Bozeman
Jaquan Brisker's headshot J. Brisker
Kevin Byard's headshot K. Byard
Stephen Carlson's headshot S. Carlson
DeAndre Carter's headshot D. Carter
Adrian Colbert's headshot A. Colbert
Alex Cook's headshot A. Cook
Byron Cowart's headshot B. Cowart
Jake Curhan's headshot J. Curhan
Scott Daly's headshot S. Daly
Gervon Dexter's headshot G. Dexter
Tremaine Edmunds's headshot T. Edmunds
T.J. Edwards's headshot T. Edwards
Darrynton Evans's headshot D. Evans
Jonathan Ford's headshot J. Ford
Chris Glaser's headshot C. Glaser
Kyler Gordon's headshot K. Gordon
Daniel Hardy's headshot D. Hardy
Elijah Hicks's headshot E. Hicks
Travis Homer's headshot T. Homer
John Jackson's headshot J. Jackson
Teven Jenkins's headshot T. Jenkins
Collin Johnson's headshot C. Johnson
Roschon Johnson's headshot R. Johnson
Jaylon Johnson's headshot J. Johnson
Carl Jones's headshot C. Jones
Jaylon Jones's headshot J. Jones
Braxton Jones's headshot B. Jones
Cole Kmet's headshot C. Kmet
Doug Kramer's headshot D. Kramer
Jamree Kromah's headshot J. Kromah
Marcedes Lewis's headshot M. Lewis
Jake Martin's headshot J. Martin
Jordan McFadden's headshot J. McFadden
Joshua Miles's headshot J. Miles
Tarvarius Moore's headshot T. Moore
DJ Moore's headshot D. Moore
Jordan Murray's headshot J. Murray
Bill Murray's headshot B. Murray
Rome Odunze's headshot R. Odunze
Amen Ogbongbemiga's headshot A. Ogbongbemiga
Jonathan Owens's headshot J. Owens
Zacch Pickens's headshot Z. Pickens
Matt Pryor's headshot M. Pryor
Austin Reed's headshot A. Reed
Dominique Robinson's headshot D. Robinson
Jack Sanborn's headshot J. Sanborn
Cairo Santos's headshot C. Santos
Patrick Scales's headshot P. Scales
Tyler Scott's headshot T. Scott
Noah Sewell's headshot N. Sewell
Coleman Shelton's headshot C. Shelton
Terell Smith's headshot T. Smith
Ameer Speed's headshot A. Speed
Tyrique Stevenson's headshot T. Stevenson
Ricky Stromberg's headshot R. Stromberg
Montez Sweat's headshot M. Sweat
Tommy Sweeney's headshot T. Sweeney
D'Andre Swift's headshot D. Swift
Tory Taylor's headshot T. Taylor
Darrell Taylor's headshot D. Taylor
Samori Toure's headshot S. Toure
Nsimba Webster's headshot N. Webster
Ian Wheeler's headshot I. Wheeler
Caleb Williams's headshot C. Williams
Chris Williams's headshot C. Williams
Joel Wilson's headshot J. Wilson
Darnell Wright's headshot D. Wright

Comments

Dan Campbell Had 3-Word Message for New Bears HC Ben Johnson

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x