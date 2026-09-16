Bears Announce D’Andre Swift News Ahead of Vikings Showdown

The Chicago Bears have been ahead of the curve offensively pretty much since the players began catching up to Ben Johnson’s system about one-third of the way through the 2025 campaign, and they remained ahead of it by inking running back D’Andre Swift to an extension prior to Week 1.

Swift rewarded the team’s faith in him with 18 carries for 124 yards and three TDs in a 59-37 road victory over the Carolina Panthers. He also caught a pass for a 10-yard gain.

Chicago made a significant announcement about Swift and his performance via social media on Wednesday, September 16, four days ahead of the home opener against the rival Minnesota Vikings.

“@D’Andre Swift is starting off HOT 🔥,” the Bears captioned news from the NFL that Swift is the NFC’s Offensive Player of the Week.

Courtney Cronin of ESPN offered some context for Swift’s early-season award via social media.

“D’Andre Swift is the NFC offensive player of the week after his career high 3 TDs and 124 rushing yards in the Bears’ win at Carolina,” she wrote on X Wednesday. “Second career OPOY award for Swift. His last came during his lone season in Philadelphia.”

D’Andre Swift Signed Third NFL Contract Ahead of Career Performance in Week 1

Swift arrived in Chicago ahead of the 2024 season on a three-year contract worth $24 million. Then last week, just days before the final year of that deal officially began, he signed a three-year extension worth nearly $34 million to remain in Chicago.

Both Johnson and general manager Ryan Poles spoke glowingly of Swift, who put up a career campaign last season that included 1,087 rushing yards and nine TDs.

“D’Andre is vital to everything we do at the Chicago Bears, both on the field and off,” Johnson said. “A fierce competitor and a loyal teammate, D’Andre provides when called upon and does not relent when adversity strikes. As we continue to build our team and prepare for the road ahead, we are proud that Swifty is a Chicago Bear, now and moving forward.”

Bears Face Tough Challenge in Vikings Defense for Week 2

Poles was equally effusive in his praise for the 27-year-old running back.

“We are excited for D’Andre and we are proud that he will remain a member of the Chicago Bears,” Poles said.“Throughout the offseason and training camp, D’Andre’s work ethic, passion and connection with our team and his teammates have never wavered, which can be challenging for a player entering the final year of their contract. D’Andre epitomizes the values of the culture that we are building through his professionalism, consistency and the way the he supports his teammates and everyone around him every single day.”

Swift will need to support his team particularly well on the field against Minnesota in Week 2, as the Bears must counterbalance their offensive attack against what was a blitz-heavy scheme from Vikings defensive coordinator Brian Flores against the Green Bay Packers in Week 1.

Flores likely won’t attack a superior Bears’ offensive line/pass attack exactly the way he went after Green Bay, but a strong and consistent run game to keep Flores and company on their heels is going to be an important element of Chicago’s game plan regardless of how the Vikings proceed.