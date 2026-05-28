Bears $24 Million Playmaker Dubbed ‘Most Under-Appreciated’ After Career Year

The Chicago Bears‘ entire offense raised eyebrows last season, particularly as it sprinted its way to the No. 3-ranked run game in the NFL. And as much as an overhaul of the offensive line factored into that success, so did a career campaign from running back D’Andre Swift.

Tom Blair of NFL.com on Tuesday, May 26 named Swift the “most under-appreciated” player on Chicago’s roster after the running back put up 1,087 rushing yards and nine scores on the ground, both of which were career-high totals across his six-year professional tenure.

“[Kyle] Monangai could be considered slightly below the radar, but Swift has been around, accumulating the public expectations that come with being part of multiple headline-making transactions,” Blair wrote. “Sure, there are plenty of miles on the odometer and his contract doesn’t go beyond the upcoming season, but he still averaged 5.39 yards per touch in 2025, eighth among all players with a minimum of 150 touches. He still scored 10 total TDs, most on the team.”

D’Andre Swift Survived Trade Rumors, Will Play Out Contract With Bears in 2026

More than a few league analysts floated Swift as a potential trade candidate this offseason, even despite his production in 2025. Part of the reason is that he is entering a contract year, heading into the third and final season of his $24 million deal.

Another element to that particular conjecture is Swift’s history with Bears head coach Ben Johnson. Johnson was the offensive coordinator of the Detroit Lions ahead of the 2023 campaign when that franchise chose to trade Swift to the Philadelphia Eagles.

Swift was good in Detroit and made a Pro Bowl in Philadelphia, but the notion behind the speculation of his potential trade candidacy this offseason involved his fit in Johnson’s favored brand of offense.

As it turns out, Swift fit just fine, and Johnson and company decided to keep him around for the final year of his deal. Swift will play the 2026 campaign in Chicago at 27 years of age before becoming an unrestricted free agent next spring, barring an extension with the Bears before then.

Kyle Monangai Has Bright Future With Bears After Breakout Rookie Season in 2025

Meanwhile, Monangai had an unexpectedly strong rookie campaign after Chicago selected him in the seventh round of the 2025 draft.

Brent Sobleski of Bleacher Report dubbed Monangai the Bears’ “best-kept secret” in an article he published earlier this month.

“[Monangai is] a natural runner, particularly between the tackles. The Rutgers product has some wiggle and brings a lot of physicality,” Sobleski wrote. “Swift is entering a contract year and may not be with Chicago next season. It wouldn’t be the first time Ben Johnson built an offense around Swift only to go in another direction. Buy stock in Monangai early, because he could very well be the Bears’ RB1 in 2027.”

Monangai finished his rookie campaign with 783 rushing yards and five TDs on 4.6 yards per carry. He also caught 18 passes for 164 yards through the air.